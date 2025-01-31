Trump Claims Birthright Citizenship Was Intended for Slaves' Descendants, Not Immigrants

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that birthright citizenship was originally intended for the children of slaves, not for immigrants coming to the United States. He made the statement while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

"Birthright citizenship was, if you look back when this was passed and made, meant for the children of slaves," Trump said. "This was not meant for the whole world to come in and pile into the United States."

Trump criticized the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants automatic citizenship to anyone born in the country. He argued that people entering the U.S. without legal status should not have their children automatically receive citizenship.

"Everybody coming in, and totally unqualified people with perhaps unqualified children. This wasn't meant for that," he said.

During his presidency, Trump attempted to end birthright citizenship with an executive order. However, a federal court in Seattle later struck it down. Trump vowed to challenge the ruling and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would support him.

"I am 100 percent in favor of birthright citizenship for the children of slaves," he added. "It was a good and noble thing to do." However, he insisted that the policy should not apply to immigrants who enter the country illegally.

The debate over birthright citizenship has resurfaced as Republican lawmakers push for restrictions. Earlier this week, a group of Republican senators introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at limiting birthright citizenship.

The Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025 was introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt. The bill proposes that citizenship at birth should only be granted if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or an immigrant serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Supporters of the bill argue that automatic citizenship encourages illegal immigration. They believe restricting birthright citizenship would prevent people from taking advantage of the system. Critics, however, say the proposal is unconstitutional and would face significant legal challenges.

The issue remains highly controversial. Some legal experts argue that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. Others believe the original intent was to grant citizenship only to formerly enslaved individuals and their descendants.

The White House has not officially commented on the proposed legislation. However, legal analysts predict that any attempt to change birthright citizenship would likely be challenged in court.

Trump has made immigration a key issue in his political career. During his presidency, he implemented strict immigration policies, including the construction of a border wall and travel bans on several countries. His latest comments suggest that he continues to push for tougher measures on immigration.

With the 2025 presidential race approaching, birthright citizenship is expected to remain a heated topic. Trump and his supporters argue that the current system is being abused, while opponents say it is a fundamental part of American law and identity.

The debate over birthright citizenship will likely continue as lawmakers and courts weigh in on the issue.