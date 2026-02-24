Trump Claims Assassination Attempts Target Him Because He Is 'Consequential'

Trump says shooters target him for being "consequential"

Remarks made during Angel Family Day event

Event honored victims killed by undocumented immigrants

Comments precede upcoming State of the Union address

On Monday, President Donald Trump claimed threats against him tied directly to being seen as a highly influential president. Speaking at a White House gathering for relatives of victims in crimes involving unauthorized immigrants, he raised alarms about personal risk. His remarks framed danger as an outcome of prominence, suggesting visibility invites harm. Safety concerns emerged amid stories shared by grieving family members.

The event spotlighted immigration-related violence while shifting attention toward presidential vulnerability. Attention lingered on how power can expose individuals to greater peril. Political stature, according to Trump, brings not just authority but also threat.

Feb. 22 became "Angel Family Day" during an event where Trump spoke. That day, thoughts turned to earlier attacks on U.S. presidents. His remarks included mention of several occasions when harm was avoided, like the incident at a rally in Pennsylvania the previous year. One such moment unfolded mid-campaign under tense skies.

"You read about all these crazy shooters, but they only go after consequential presidents. They don't go after non-consequential presidents, you know?" Trump said. "If you take a look - Abraham Lincoln, some big, some big one. John Kennedy, in a certain way, was very consequential. He represented something very important."

He later added, "I don't know how long I'll be around. Got a lot of people gunning for me, don't I?"

Ahead of Trump's planned State of the Union speech, the gathering occurred one day prior, immigration control and frontier safeguards likely central themes once proceedings begin.

A New Angel Family Day

On February twenty-second, Trump marked what he called Angel Family Day, paying tribute to Americans who died at the hands of people living in the country illegally. This move ties into a key part of his bid for reelection, tighter control on borders, as well as priorities during a potential new presidency.

One name honored during the event belonged to Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who died February 22, 2024. Convicted of taking her life, Jose Ibarra, a citizen of Venezuela, was ruled guilty the following January. Early in his renewed presidency, Trump enacted the legislation bearing her name, mandating that some foreign nationals accused of particular offenses remain held by federal authorities without bail.

A number of those remembered were Katie Abraham, Rachel Morin, and Kayla Hamilton, cases that had gained widespread notice before. Present at the gathering in Washington were relatives, seated near top government figures such as Kristi Noem, who leads Homeland Security, together with Tom Homan, a key voice on border policy.

During his remarks, Trump also joked about moderating his approach. "So maybe I want to be a little bit less consequential," he said, turning to Homan and adding, "Can we hold it back a little bit, please, Tom? Can we just, like, nice and easy. Let's be a normal president for a little while."

Focused on securing the border, the administration moves ahead with plans to remove people found guilty of criminal acts, according to Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary. While public safety remains a priority, enforcement actions will target only those with serious offenses on record. Details emerged through an official comment outlining current policy direction under the new leadership.

"President Trump is proud to have delivered accountability for Angel Families by ushering in the most secure border in history, deporting the criminal illegal aliens let into our country by prior Administrations, and upholding the rule of law by strongly enforcing our immigration laws," Leavitt said. Not far off, she noted the Laken Riley Act aimed to avoid repeat tragedies while improving community security.

Now comes word of the president speaking on attempted assassinations, just as tighter security wraps around his public events. Investigations into several threats emerged earlier in the 2024 election period, officials noted, yet full accounts remain out of public view.

Speaking ahead of his address to lawmakers, Trump suggested that risks to his safety reflect political influence. Though he tied personal danger to national importance, no classified reports were referenced at the time. His comments stood out more for their implication than evidence presented.

Following the ceremony, details about adjustments to the president's protection setup remain unshared by the White House. Though events have concluded, no updates on safety measures were issued. After everything ended, silence continues on potential shifts in protocol. Still, without comment, officials leave uncertainty around current arrangements.

That Monday's gathering highlighted how firmly the current leadership places immigration enforcement within its core priorities became clear when the head of state reaffirmed backing for measures meant to strengthen frontier oversight while increasing holding provisions. Additional information about upcoming laws might emerge once he speaks before lawmakers.

