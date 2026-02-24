Trump Urges Netflix To Fire Board Member Susan Rice After Remarks Holding Firms Accountable If Democrats Win

Trump Asks Netflix to Drop Board Member Susan Rice

Rice criticized corporations aligning with Trump policies

Netflix could face fallout if it ignores Trump's warning.

A response may come should the streamer fail to adjust its approach.

US President Donald Trump urged Netflix to remove Susan Rice from its board, suggesting fallout might follow should the firm decline. His remarks sharpened a broader push against executives seen as aligned with rival political camps as regulators examine Netflix's proposed combination with another firm.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote: "Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Earlier this week, on a show led by ex-U.S. prosecutor Preet Bharara, Rice shared thoughts about how firms might face consequences if Democratic leaders regain control. Her appearance came after those statements gained attention online. While at the helm of global diplomacy under President Obama's initial years, she represented the nation at the UN.

Later, she shifted into advising him directly on safety matters throughout his next four-year stretch. Presently, one of her roles sits within the leadership circle of Netflix, where she helps shape direction from afar.

On Friday, Netflix Inc. shares ended 0.6% lower, closing at $684.30, based on data from Reuters - this follows a smaller drop of 0.2% the day before. Despite the recent dip, the stock has gained about 9% so far this year, tracking overall increases seen across tech and media stocks.

Political Heat Follows Comments

Appearing on the podcast, Rice suggested companies chasing quick wins by backing Trump might later pay a price should control change hands. Power swings could expose those siding with him now, law firms, corporations, and news outlets, for opportunism.

When influence moves elsewhere, today's allies may find themselves at odds with tomorrow's leaders. Short-lived gains carry risk when politics shift direction. Those tying their fortunes to his rise might discover loyalty comes with consequences down the line, she said.

"It is not going to end well for them. For those that decided that they would act in their perceived, very narrow self interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realize, 'Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular,'" Rice said.

She added: "There is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They are going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box."

Rice further stated, "If these corporations think that Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules, and say, 'Never mind, we will forgive you for all the people you fired and all the policies and principles you violated, all the laws you skirted,' I think they got another thing coming."

Referring to Democrats, she said, "We are not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a different set of rules. We are going to play by the law. We are not going to violate the law like they did. But we are not going to be suckers."

With Netflix facing closer examination over its plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Trump's remarks enter a shifting landscape shaped by political interest and market reactions. Falling by 0.4 percent Friday, the Nasdaq Composite dipped amid weakening trends in tech and telecom, saw a 0.3 percent drop edged into the S&P 500's closing figures.

Mergers Under Review

Earlier, Trump mentioned to NBC News he'd stay out of choices about approving a Netflix-Warner Bros. agreement, or Paramount's rival offer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, there have been moments when he suggested otherwise: stepping directly into matters usually left untouched by presidents, especially those tied to Justice Department rulings.

Lately, Ted Sarandos, who leads Netflix alongside another CEO, faced senators on a judicial panel examining market competition concerns. Although federal officials assess the merger under antitrust laws, several Republicans steered questions toward creative control and programming values.

Lawmakers raised doubts, not about pricing, but about influence over stories reaching viewers. The conversation shifted unexpectedly when one senator probed how streaming choices shape public taste. Regulatory scrutiny continues, yet cultural unease lingers just beneath economic arguments.

Though tied to investor Larry Ellison and Skydance founder David Ellison, Paramount has shown interest in Warner Bros. Discovery holdings. During Trump's initial presidency, its top legal executive, Makan Delrahim, ran the Justice Department's antitrust arm.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery climbed 1.1% Friday, according to Reuters data, as Paramount Global finished 0.5% higher. Lately, media sector equities have swung sharply, reflecting investor uncertainty around potential mergers and government oversight.

Later mentioned by Rice, the remarks appeared in letters sent from several U.S. senators to David Ellison, urging document retention once he chose not to respond on Paramount's dealings with Trump.

A sharp moment emerges when business leadership, public speech, and rule-making touch within news-driven industries. Following Trump's comment, there is no sign Netflix plans to shift who sits on its decision panel. Despite pressure, the company stays silent on reshaping authority figures internally.

Netflix brought in $9.4 billion during its latest quarter, marking a 13% rise compared to last year, while net income reached $1.7 billion. Over 260 million people worldwide now pay for access, data from Reuters shows.

Now comes sharper scrutiny of major tech and media players, driven by growing political interest amid ongoing evaluations of big industry takeovers. So far, neither Netflix nor oversight agencies have shared additional reactions.

FAQs

Why did Donald Trump call on Netflix to fire Susan Rice?

Donald Trump urged Netflix to remove board member Susan Rice after comments she made about holding corporations accountable if Democrats return to power. He posted on Truth Social that the company should act "immediately" or face consequences.

What did Susan Rice say that prompted Trump's reaction?

Rice said on a podcast that corporations aligning with Trump for short-term interests could face accountability if Democrats regain power. She argued that future Democratic leaders would not "play by the old rules" in responding to such actions.

Is Susan Rice currently on Netflix's board of directors?

Yes, Susan Rice serves as a board member at Netflix. She previously held roles including U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under former President Barack Obama.

Has Netflix responded to Trump's demand?

A Netflix spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment following Trump's remarks. The company has not publicly indicated any change to its board.