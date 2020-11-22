As President Donald Trump continues to post multiple tweets alleging that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election because of voter fraud, his advisers' faith in attorney Rudy Giuliani's handling of the case is diminishing, according to the Daily Beast. Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, has been spearheading the Trump campaign's frantic legal battle to rescind Biden's presidential victory.

Trump's senior advisers told the Daily Beast that they do not see the voter fraud investigation move anywhere and one Trump aide even called it a "shitshow." The reported noted that Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow remained absent from Giuliani's press conference — that made headlines for a different reason — on Thursday. This was because neither Stepien nor Sekulow reportedly wanted to be a part of the legal drama that did not yield any positive results for the president.

"The obvious thing is, this is a shitshow," one adviser said, adding that Giuliani's strategy was a "dead end." "When the Rudy show started, that was a sidelining of everyone else. At that point, it became an issue of going through the motions and the recognition of, 'OK, this is definitely over because we don't have a chance with... these conspiracy theories.'"

The report noted that at the campaign headquarters, Giuliani, attorneys Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Joe diGenova are working in a single conference room. According to a source, there barely any "cross pollination" between the two teams.

Another senior Trump administration official — who the Daily Beast described as "exasperated" — said that people who are not a part of Giuliani's legal team are forced to keep mum about the attorney's handling of the case. "It appears that none of us are allowed to say [publicly] that that was one of the weirdest f***ing things we've ever witnessed," the official reportedly said.

While Giuliani's handling of the case and accusations continue to receive support from Trump, one of the president's aides called the senior attorney's plans to overturn the election results as "f***ng pile of garbage."