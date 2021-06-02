Trump To Be Reinstated; Inauguration in August, Biden Told to Move Out of White House: Here's the Truth

A viral claim propelled by Trump supporters about the former US President likely to be reinstated to his former office following an inauguration in August is found to be baseless. The claim originated during a QAnon sponsored event organized in Dallas on Sunday.

Despite several months having passed since Joe Biden took over as the US President, key Trump allies and his supporters are still claiming the elections to be fraud.

Powell Hints at Return of Donald Trump at White House

The three-day conference, named "For God & Country: Patriot Roundup," also saw Trump's key allies including Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor; Sidney Powell, Trump's former lawyer, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas; and Allen West, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

Addressing the conference Powell had said that Biden should be removed from office and Trump should be "reinstated." Claiming that Trump could still be inaugurated but wouldn't get "credit for time lost," Powell said, "He can simply be reinstated."

"A new inauguration date is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House, and President Trump should be moved back in," she continued. "I'm sure there's not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately, because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration, but he should definitely get the remainder of his term and make the best of it," said Powell who is known to have filed multiple of unsuccessful lawsuits attempting to overturn the 2020 election result.

Powell Claims Dubbed as Lies

Debunking the claims made by Powell about former US President's reinstatement, CNN stated that Trump's former lawyer continues to play to his base and bolster theories related to the big lie.

"Powell is just making stuff up. There's no regulation, rule, statute or constitutional provision that comes within a million light-years of what she's describing. There is no mechanism for 'reinstating' a former President. There is no procedure for setting a 'new Inauguration Day'," said outlet's legal analyst Steve Vladeck.

Speaking to the outlet Eugene Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law said that under the current Constitution a sitting president can be removed ahead of the expiration of their term only through resignation, impeachment and conviction, or the provisions for presidential disability in the 25th Amendment.