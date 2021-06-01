'Hypocrite' Nikki Haley Spends Memorial Day on Beach With Son After a Dig at VP Kamala Harris

Nikki Haley, the former Trump administration official, was ridiculed on social media following her Memorial Day post in which she is seen enjoying the day at beach with her son. Haley's post comes soon after she blasted US Vice President Kamala Harris for advising US citizens to enjoy their long Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, Harris had tweeted along with her photo, " Enjoy the long weekend." However, in a tweet posted on Sunday, the Vice President honored the troops. "Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice."

Haley Enjoys Memorial Day Weekend With Son

The US ambassador to the UN during the Trump administration, Haley is believed to be rumored 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Haley posted a picture with her son while enjoying her weekend at a beach property. "Thankful on this Memorial Day for the blessings of family and spending time with my little one," wrote Hailey in her tweet.

The social media was flooded with reactions to Haley's Memorial Day wishes after she had called Harris, "Unprofessional and Unfit," in a tweet posted on May 30th.

The former Governor of South Carolina was slammed by several people on the social media platform.

Twitter Floods with 'Anti-Haley' Tweets

Memorial Day. "Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!" Trump had written in the tweet.

Calling Haley a hypocrite, netizens flooded the social media with their opinions. "Unfit and not appropriate. You should be mourning fallen soldiers and not enjoying your day. I mean, isn't that what you tweeted out to @VP ?" tweeted Kimberley Johnson.

"Memorial Day is only for thanking fallen servicemembers and their families, according to you. It's not about being thankful for spending a long weekend with family, something you criticized our @vp for just yesterday," wrote a user.

"Unprofessional and unfit for enjoying Memorial Day. Another gross hypocrite," wrote a user as another added, "What's he have to do with Memorial Day, other than that your privilege ensures he'll never have to die in some shitty ditch 7000 miles from home? Your politicizing this day to make cheap points at the expense of Harris' innocent greeting makes you unfit to utter the sentiment."