Trump Awards Boeing Deal to Build US Air Force's 6th-Gen F-47 Fighter Jet, Hailing It as 'A Historic Breakthrough in American Air Dominance'

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing will develop the U.S. Air Force's new F-47 fighter jet. The deal is part of the Pentagon's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Trump said Boeing was chosen after a "rigorous and thorough competition" among leading American aerospace companies.

The F-47 will replace the ageing F-22 stealth fighter, which has served for more than 20 years. Trump praised the F-47 as a "world-class aircraft" that will take the Air Force's power "to an entirely new level."

Stealth and Drone Integration

The F-47 will bring next-level capabilities to the Air Force, officials said. The fighter jet is designed to operate both independently and alongside uncrewed drones. This hybrid approach will make the F-47 more versatile and powerful in future missions, according to AFP.

Trump declined to reveal the full value of the contract for security reasons. However, defense sources estimate the initial phase to be worth around $20 billion.

Leap Over the F-22

The F-47 is designed to succeed the F-22 Raptor, America's current fifth-generation stealth fighter. Trump described the F-47 as "the most advanced, most lethal aircraft ever built," adding that the prototype has secretly been flying for nearly five years.

Gen. David W. Allvin, the Air Force Chief of Staff, called the F-47 "the world's first crewed sixth-generation fighter." He said it is engineered to outpace and outmanoeuvre any rival aircraft globally.

"The F-47 will dominate even the most dangerous threat environments," Allvin added.

Advanced Features and Lower Costs

Compared to its predecessor, the F-47 will have superior range, improved stealth, and lower operating costs. It is also expected to require less maintenance than the F-22.

The Air Force said the F-47 will deliver higher availability and adaptability. This will ensure U.S. air superiority amid growing global tensions and emerging military threats.

Focus on Air Dominance

The Air Force has emphasized the importance of maintaining air superiority. Maj. Gen. Joseph Kunkel recently noted that after a recent study, the service concluded that "air dominance remains critical now and into the future."

The study followed a pause in the NGAD program last year, partly due to budget concerns. Trump tasked billionaire Elon Musk with cutting government costs through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This pause has now ended with Boeing's selection for the NGAD platform.

Boeing's Comeback

This contract marks a major win for Boeing. The company has faced recent challenges, including labor strikes and aircraft safety concerns. Boeing's successful bid now positions it at the center of America's future air defense plans.

Trump's announcement also underlines his administration's focus on rebuilding U.S. military strength.

Strategic Competition with China

The F-47's development comes as China boosts its own military technology, including advanced fifth-generation fighters. The U.S. sees the NGAD program as a critical tool to counter China's growing air power, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The NGAD platform, now named the F-47, will provide the U.S. military with a highly flexible and powerful fighter jet built to meet evolving global challenges.

A New Era for U.S. Air Power

Trump, the 47th President of the United States, said, "Nothing in the world comes close to the F-47." He added that this fighter jet represents "a new chapter" in U.S. air dominance.

"It's something the world has never seen before," Trump said. "Speed, payload, maneuverability – it's unmatched."

The Air Force is expected to begin full-scale production soon, marking a new era in modern aerial warfare.