TikTok Resumes Services in the US After Trump Pledges Executive Order

TikTok has restored access for its 170 million American users after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order delaying a ban on the platform. The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, went dark on Saturday evening following the enforcement of a law citing national security concerns.

On Sunday, Trump assured users he would extend the time frame before the law's restrictions take full effect, allowing for a potential deal to address security risks. Shortly after, TikTok began restoring services, thanking Trump in a statement for providing clarity and pledging to work toward a long-term solution.

The app's sudden suspension came after the Supreme Court upheld a law mandating ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban. The ruling, supported by bipartisan lawmakers, emphasized concerns about data privacy and potential links to the Chinese government.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his intent to keep TikTok running. "I'll issue an executive order on Monday to extend the time needed for a deal," he wrote, signaling a shift from his earlier stance backing the app's ban.

Despite his plans, legal experts remain uncertain about his authority to delay enforcement of an active law. Trump's administration may choose not to enforce the ban, but any executive order could face challenges in court.

TikTok's popularity among younger users and its value as a political tool have heightened the stakes. The app allows creators to reach massive audiences, a feature Trump highlighted during his campaign.

President Joe Biden's outgoing administration had already indicated it would leave the issue to the incoming government, but TikTok preemptively suspended its services Saturday night. By Sunday, users received a popup message announcing the restoration.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton, a vocal opponent of TikTok, warned that companies assisting the platform could face significant legal repercussions. Meanwhile, Trump's Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, who had championed the ban, deferred to the president-elect's approach.

TikTok has argued the ban infringes on free speech protections. The company faces additional lawsuits from states that could enforce local bans even if the app remains operational nationally.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias noted that Trump could use a legal provision allowing a 90-day postponement of the ban if TikTok demonstrates progress in addressing security concerns. However, it remains unclear if those conditions have been met.

For now, TikTok is back online, but its future hinges on Trump's executive order and potential congressional action. The app's availability on platforms like Apple and Google also depends on clarity regarding liability protections for hosting the app.

As the debate continues, many questions remain unanswered. Trump's intervention may provide temporary relief, but the broader legal and political battle over TikTok's presence in the U.S. is far from resolved.