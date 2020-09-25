In a fervent bid to increase the voter base, US President Donald Trump announced $200 discount cards for prescription drugs that the elderly and disabled Americans can use. The cards will be made available under the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled.

With eyes set on the second term as US President, Trump will be battling against former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, as US goes to vote on November 3.

Trump Says Discount Cards Will Benefit 33 million Medicare Beneficiaries

Stating that the discount cards to be part of America First Health Plan', Trump announced the latest roll out during a speech at Charlotte, North Carolina. He said that the plan includes a historic provision to benefit our great seniors. "Under my plan, 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will soon receive a card in the mail containing $200 that they can use to help pay for prescription drugs," he said.

Terming the cards 'incredible', Trump went on to add: "Nobody's seen this before. The cards will be mailed out in the coming weeks. I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens. Joe Biden won't be doing this."

The promised coupons would be needing a funding of $7 billion. In a statement sent to STAT, a White House spokesperson said that the Trump administration is getting its authority to ship the coupons from a Medicare demonstration program. 'The funds required for the coupons would come from savings from Trump's "most favored nations" drug pricing proposal. The cards would be actual discount cards for prescription drug copays," read the statement.

Quoting HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Politico reported that the Trump administration would have to work with Congress to replace the protections if Obamacare is removed. Stating that the high cost Obamacare plans don't truly cover pre-existing conditions if people with chronic illnesses can't afford their premiums or deductibles, Azar said, "If you're a couple aged 55, living in Missouri, making $70,000 a year, the Affordable Care Act will cost you $30,000 in premiums, with a $12,000 deductible. I'm sorry, that's not affordable coverage."

Netizens Slam Trump Trying to Buy Voters for $200

Despite the $200 drug discount card expected to benefit 33 million Medicare beneficiaries with pre-existing medical conditions who will be receiving the cards, the timing of announcing the same with barely six weeks left to the Presidential elections left many social media users fuming.

"Trump is sending out 200 dollar cards to everyone on Medicaid. Will he be able to buy your vote for 200 bucks?" tweeted a user.

"I don't care if he sent me $20,000 or $20,000,000 bucks...he's not getting my vote. He is destroying this country with the help of the spineless GOP and his fellow dictators, Barr & McConnell. F**k his $200 cards. It would not be HIS MONEY...it's TAXPAYER money," wrote another.

"I'm betting he'll finally make a deal for that second covid $1,200 check in a couple weeks as well - as long as it has his name on it. I'm surprised he's not just handing all this out as people walk in to vote," expressed another user.