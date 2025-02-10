Trump Alleges George Soros Used USAID Funds to Influence Global Politics and Destabilize Several Countries

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that billionaire George Soros' organizations received $260 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to influence political affairs worldwide. He alleged that the funds were used to destabilize multiple nations, including India and Bangladesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump wrote, "George Soros received $260,000,000.00 from USAID and used this money to spread chaos, change governments, and personal gain in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Pakistan, India, UK, and the US." His remarks come amid rising scrutiny of U.S. foreign aid, particularly as the Trump administration previously froze USAID's budget.

Soros-Linked Groups and USAID Funding

Reports suggest that over the past 15 years, USAID has given more than $270 million to organizations linked to Soros. One such group, the East-West Management Institute, has collaborated with Soros' Open Society Foundations and received USAID funding. These revelations have sparked fresh concerns about the U.S. government's involvement in international political movements.

Republican leaders have criticized the use of taxpayer money for what they call politically motivated global projects. Critics argue that U.S. aid is being misused to support controversial programs that may not align with national interests.

Elon Musk Joins Criticism

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has also voiced concerns about USAID's funding decisions. Musk, a vocal critic of foreign aid spending, has backed Trump's stance, arguing that USAID money is being directed toward "woke and controversial" initiatives. His involvement has further amplified Republican concerns about foreign aid being used to promote political change worldwide.

Soros' Influence in India and Bangladesh

In India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has often accused Soros of funding opposition groups and critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders claim Soros' initiatives are aimed at destabilizing the government and interfering in national politics.

Similarly, in Bangladesh, political analysts argue that international funding from groups linked to Soros has played a role in influencing domestic politics. Some officials in the country have expressed concerns over external interference in internal affairs.

Growing Scrutiny of USAID Spending

Trump's statement has reignited debates over how USAID allocates funds and whether U.S. foreign aid should be used for political influence. His allegations add to broader Republican concerns about transparency in government spending.

While Soros and his organizations have not directly responded to Trump's claims, the discussion over foreign aid's role in political movements is likely to continue. As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, debates over USAID's funding choices may become a key political issue.