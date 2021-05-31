True Beauty Webtoon Artist Yaongyi Sets Internet on Fire with a Bikini Pic; See her Boyfriend's Reaction

Webtoon artist Yaongyi is quite active on social media and commands a good fan following. Thanks to her ability to keep her fans engaged through her posts. Now, her latest video clearly tells us why she has over 1.5 million followers!

Her new video has got a thunderous response from her fans. Well, Yaongyi has shared a video of her posing in a bikini. The clip shows off her hourglass figure. The caption that she has given has also caught the attention of the netizens.

Yaongyi's Message to Mom

The 30-year old claims that she is getting older and would not post any such post, hereafter. Hence, the webtoon artist has requested her mother not to worry this time.

She wrote, "Mom, this is the last time I'll upload [a bikini picture]... Your daughter is getting old now, so she probably won't be able to do this anymore in the future... So please excuse... #OneLastTime #Seriously #IPromise #MomILoveYou #PleaseDon'tCallMe. [sic]" she wrote.

Boyfriend's Reaction

More than the picture, her boyfriend Jeon Seon Wook's reaction has caught the people's attention. He wrote, "You're seriously amazing!!! My love."

The video has now gone viral as it clocked over seven lakh views on her Instagram page alone.

Coming back to her work, Yaongyi earned fame with her manhwa webtoon True Beauty. It was about the protagonist Jugyeong Lim getting bullied for her looks and how she becomes a skilled makeup user. It is about her journey towards becoming a cosmetologist.

Has Yaongyi Undergone Plastic Surgery?

On Instagram earlier, the webtoon artist responded to questions from fans about whether or not she underwent plastic surgery. The True Beauty webtoon artist had revealed that she had undergone non-invasive procedures and she had opted for cosmetic enhancements. "I'm seriously baffled by people who ask me if I got hip surgery... It's mine. My pelvis... Here's an x-ray scan I once got because of my herniated disc.[sic]" Koreaboo quotes her as saying.

Yaongyi