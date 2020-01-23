Close
Since his big break, it seems actor Orlando Brown is having a tough time holding onto the job, which is reflected by his criminal enterprises over the last decade. He also appeared in the Wayne brothers' movie Major Payne(1995), a role for which he is still remembered, even by Cannon who mentioned the role in his lengthy reply.

The 32-year-old former Disney star-turned-actor, Orlando Brown, who has had numerous run-ins with the law, had posted a video that went viral in which he claimed to have received oral sex from the Wild 'n Out host Nick Cannon. The actor is known for his work on the Disney Channel show, That's So Raven (2003-2007) starring Raven Symone in the titular role, where the actor played the role of Eddie—a close friend of the main character.

Arrests, drugs, and violence

On February 28, 2016, he was arrested for battering his then-girlfriend and a whole host of drug charges that included the intent to sell in California. January 18, 2018, would mark the second time the actor was taken into custody for getting into a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother, again in California.

He was arrested twice in Las Vegas, Nevada by the authorities—for 'breaking and entering' on April 13, 2018, and for prostitution and for selling and usage illegal drugs June 5, 2018.On an episode of the show, Dr. Phil, that aired on December 21, 2018–– Brown appeared as a guest claiming to be the son of the late global pop star Michael Jackson, claiming that he has had four children since he was in his teens and that he had been sober for four years.

Cannon responds

As the internet waited patiently after Brown's video going viral in which he says he received 'oral sex' from cannon and claims he enjoyed it for the most part–– Cannon posted a long post on Instagram clarifying the situation. Cannon seems to have taken the high road with his post, only speaking well about the actor while drawing attention to major mental issues the actor might be suffering from.

Cannon claimed to be 'praying' for his younger brother Brown and felt that it was a 'teaching moment', a moment where he can reach out to the troubled actor. Cannon mostly found the video comic, as ascertained by his post–– until he started to look deep into the matter, finding troubling facets.

Cannon began his post by talking about the talent within Orlando Brown that saw him shine in his most well-known roles and laments the effect the 'demonic' entertainment industry has on young black men. He said that he has seen too many of his own people fall victim to the ways of Hollywood and said that Brown was one of them.

He continued by saying that Brown has the talent that could see him appear on Wild 'n Out, Cannon's TV show. However, he said that this is no way to audition. He ended his post by concluding on the effects drugs and psychiatric disorders can have on a person and the fact that it makes the person crave attention, which is exploited by media houses for money.

When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious!!!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ†ðŸ’¦ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation,I figured what a great opportunity for a â€œteachable momentâ€! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I donâ€™t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on â€œThats So Ravenâ€. But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I donâ€™t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young manâ€™s life but letâ€™s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesnâ€™t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances. I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ainâ€™t the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them. Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given , instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh... The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the â€œculturally consciousâ€. For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy â€œUsâ€. Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!...

