Since his big break, it seems actor Orlando Brown is having a tough time holding onto the job, which is reflected by his criminal enterprises over the last decade. He also appeared in the Wayne brothers' movie Major Payne(1995), a role for which he is still remembered, even by Cannon who mentioned the role in his lengthy reply.

The 32-year-old former Disney star-turned-actor, Orlando Brown, who has had numerous run-ins with the law, had posted a video that went viral in which he claimed to have received oral sex from the Wild 'n Out host Nick Cannon. The actor is known for his work on the Disney Channel show, That's So Raven (2003-2007) starring Raven Symone in the titular role, where the actor played the role of Eddie—a close friend of the main character.

Arrests, drugs, and violence

On February 28, 2016, he was arrested for battering his then-girlfriend and a whole host of drug charges that included the intent to sell in California. January 18, 2018, would mark the second time the actor was taken into custody for getting into a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother, again in California.

He was arrested twice in Las Vegas, Nevada by the authorities—for 'breaking and entering' on April 13, 2018, and for prostitution and for selling and usage illegal drugs June 5, 2018.On an episode of the show, Dr. Phil, that aired on December 21, 2018–– Brown appeared as a guest claiming to be the son of the late global pop star Michael Jackson, claiming that he has had four children since he was in his teens and that he had been sober for four years.

Cannon responds

As the internet waited patiently after Brown's video going viral in which he says he received 'oral sex' from cannon and claims he enjoyed it for the most part–– Cannon posted a long post on Instagram clarifying the situation. Cannon seems to have taken the high road with his post, only speaking well about the actor while drawing attention to major mental issues the actor might be suffering from.

Cannon claimed to be 'praying' for his younger brother Brown and felt that it was a 'teaching moment', a moment where he can reach out to the troubled actor. Cannon mostly found the video comic, as ascertained by his post–– until he started to look deep into the matter, finding troubling facets.

Cannon began his post by talking about the talent within Orlando Brown that saw him shine in his most well-known roles and laments the effect the 'demonic' entertainment industry has on young black men. He said that he has seen too many of his own people fall victim to the ways of Hollywood and said that Brown was one of them.

He continued by saying that Brown has the talent that could see him appear on Wild 'n Out, Cannon's TV show. However, he said that this is no way to audition. He ended his post by concluding on the effects drugs and psychiatric disorders can have on a person and the fact that it makes the person crave attention, which is exploited by media houses for money.