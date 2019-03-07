The responses to "Leaving Neverland" have definitely run the gamut. Twitter is the perfect representation of this, with a hard split between whether or not people believe the sexually abusing allegations put forth about late singer Michael Jackson in the documentary. However, some countries are taking it a step further in reaction.

CNN is reporting that several radio stations in Canada and New Zealand have stopped playing Jackson's in the wake of "Leaving Neverland." Two of the larger stations in New Zealand to drop his music are MediaWorks and NZME.

"Michael Jackson isn't currently on any MediaWorks Radio stations' playlists. This is a reflection of our audiences and their preferences -- it is our job to ensure our radio stations are playing the music people want to hear," MediaWorks radio director, Leon Wratt, said in a statement.

NZME entertainment director, Dean Buchanan, wasn't far behind. "NZME station playlists change from week to week and right now Michael Jackson does not feature on them," Buchanan said.

In Canada, three major stations operating out of Montreal have also dropped Michael's music. Other stations in the area are still monitoring the fallout before making a decision regarding airtime for Michael's music, reports CNN.

This is just one example of the various reactions that have come out in the wake of HBO's "Leaving Neverland," and it would be surprising if the stations don't experience some degree of blowback from Jackson's defenders online. Fans in support of the singer have been quick to go after anyone critical of Jackson and the allegations in the documentary. Oprah has faced some of the biggest blowbacks after interviewing alleged victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck about the topic.

HBO, itself, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the Jackson estate over the documentary.

