Tristan Thompson lashed out at Lamar Odom in the comments section of their mutual ex Khloe Kardashian's recent Instagram photo.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a photo of herself rinsing her hair in an outdoor shower while donning a brown bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's post invited comments from both exes.

Odom was the first to comment on the racy photo. "Hottie," Odom wrote alongside a slew of heart-eyed and fire emojis in a now-deleted post. Thompson also commented with two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis, in an attempt to win her back.

However, it seems like Thompson then noticed Odom's flirty comment and it did not sit well with the Boston Celtics baller, who left him a threatening message under his post.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referring to the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. Odom was rushed to a hospital after consuming a cocktail of drugs and alcohol and spent three days in a coma before he could breathe on his own. He was eventually transported to a private rehabilitation center in California to recover.

Last month, Kardashian and Thompson, who are parents to 3-year-daughter True, broke up after their on-again off-again relationship was persistently dogged with rumors of him cheating on her. Since then, he has been leaving flirty comments on all of Kardashians social media posts.

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only a month of dating. Their wedding appeared on KUWTK and led to the spinoff series Khloe & Lamar, which ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2012. Kardashian first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. They called off their divorce after Odom was hospitalized for a drug overdose in October 2015. After helping him recover and get sober, Kardashian reinstituted her divorce filing and their marriage was terminated in December 2016.

Twitter Reactions

