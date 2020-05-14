The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in association with the Korean Creative Content agency is organising a special concert event called Trip to K-pop next week. The live music program aims at encouraging people to practise social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic period.

The remote musical event will be held between May 19 and 21 at the CKL stage in Seoul and feature live onstage performances of popular K-pop artists and Korean singers, including APRIL, KARD, iKON, Kim Jae Hwan, Soran and Oh My Girl. Each performance is expected to raise the hopes of those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are the hosts and performers of Trip to K-pop concert?

The special concert event will be hosted by B1A4 member Sandeul and the first day of the event (May 19) will feature the performances of Soran, iKON, BIBI and Natty. On the second day (May 20), Isaac Hong, APRIL, Daybreak and Kim Jae Hwan will take the CKL stage. The live onstage performances of Martin Smith, KARD, Seo Samuel, Oh My Girl and Balming Tiger are scheduled for the third day (May 21) of the music program.

Each day of the event will begin at 7 pm KST and feature an 80-minute-long concert. Social distancing will be maintained during the live music program in order to prevent mass infection of coronavirus.

"Through the medium of K-Pop, which has become beloved worldwide, this is a place from which we hope to send a message of hope and support to the people who are weary due to COVID-19. This concert event is an opportunity for the country to experience culture together despite the social distancing in our everyday lives," Kim Young Joon, the director of the Korea Creative Content Agency, said in a statement.

When and how to watch Trip to K-pop concert live online

Korean music lovers from across the globe can watch the concert event live online from the comfort of their homes on TV sets and on their laptops, tablets or smartphones. The music program will be broadcast via the official YouTube channels of the Korea Creative Content Agency, The K-Pop, Naver V Live, U+Idol Live, SBS NTV and SBS FiL.

The organisers of the concert are also providing an opportunity for K-pop fans to interact with their favourite artists via online chats through U+Idol live app.

"Trip to K-Pop is a concert to support and encourage people around the world who are struggling due to COVID-19. We hope that it will be a time in which people can support each other and have fun in the safety of their own living rooms," an SBS Medianet spokesperson said in a statement.