Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model Yasmine Lopez took the internet by storm with her latest picture in which she is seen posing for a mirror selfie sporting a dark pink bathrobe showing ample cleavage. The selfie was clicked rapper Trey Songz who is seen standing shirtless with the model.

The two are seen seemingly happy together and have a big smile on their faces in the steamy selfie. The image appears to be clicked either in the washroom or a walk-in wardrobe and Yasmine assured her followers that the selfie is real as she put a quirky yet witty caption that read, ''It ain't no photoshop'' and added two smiles and tagged the singer @treysongz.

Just a day ago, Yasmine shared a series of images on her Instagram handle taking off her pink bathrobe and covering her assets with it. However, she tagged the photographer @princeofthegram giving credit to the images. It's not known if Trey Songz was also involved with the photoshoot as the backdrop and her attire remains the same.

While there were rumors previously that Trey Songz was in a relationship with pop singer Saiyr Gibson, the rumors died a natural death after not much pictures of the two being together came out.

Also, just a few days ago, a leaked sex tape went viral on Twitter and the man in the clip resembled Trey Songz as fans pointed out his tattoos. The video doesn't show the man's face is seen getting down and dirty with a lingerie-clad woman at a strip club in Las Vegas and the two further head to a private room.

Songz neither confirmed nor dismissed that it was him in the leaked sex video, but simply took to Instagram teasing his followers with a screenshot of his Twitter handle saying he'll be live on OnlyFans in a while and captioned the image, ''You say they leaked what baby I'm outchea...''

The singer also followed it up with a series of pictures where he's reading the news about the leaked sex tape sporting a 'Hoesmad' hat. For the uninitiated, Songz joined OnlyFans in November, 2020 and his cover image shows the rapper in a bath tub.