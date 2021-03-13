Trey Songz Alleged Girlfriend Yasmine Lopez Poses for Eye-popping Topless Picture

Rapper Trey Songz alleged girlfriend Yasmine Lopez is basking in the limelight since a month and gaining followers each day with her racy snaps that sets pulses racing and temperatures soaring. The voluptuously beauty shared an eye-popping image on Instagram posing topless and is seen covering her assets with only a black x marked pasties with matching thongs.

The image received close to 85,000 likes and 1,000 comments and rapper Hitmaka was among the first ones to comment as he dropped an excited face-heart emoji. The glamdoll left her hair open like she don't care and wore a silver bracelet as part of her accessories.

Just recently Yasmine also shared a video on her Instagram handle jumping in joy on the beach sporting an organic bikini from the clothing brand Fifth Wavee and gave an eyeful to her followers with her bouncing assets in slow motion. She also wore a black hat with the word Cozy written in bold.

Yasmine Lopez became the talk of the just a few days before Valentine's Day as she posted a series of mirror selfies with rapper Trey Songz which eventually ended up going viral on the internet. While the R&B rapper was seen posing shirtless, Yasmine was seen sporting a pink bathrobe showing ample cleavage.

As soon as the pictures were out, rumours were rife that Trey Songz is in a relationship with Yasmine Lopez and the two are head-over-heels for each other. However, not a single picture of the two were spotted since then but surprisingly the two somehow share similar images from the same location on their Instagram handles respectively, adding fuel to speculations that the two are indeed dating and going places together.

Just a few weeks ago, Yasmine shared an image walking down the aisle of a pool at a popular resort in Miami, Florida sporting a white see-through bikini while holding a milkshake and the same day, Trey shared an image relaxing at a luxury resort room hinting the two were indeed spending time together.

On the work front, Songz released two singles during Valentine's Day named 'Brain' which dropped on February 11 and 'All This Love' which was released the next day. The rapper held a virtual concert on Valentine's Day and the tickets were sold out. Fans took to Twitter appreciating his online gig saying he maintained his R&B tone and kept them hooked to his vocals.