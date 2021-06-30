Trevor Bauer: Woman Accuses Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher of Sexual Assault; MLB Star Calls it Consensual

A woman has obtained a temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer after accusing him of assault, according to a new report. Bauer, who is now being investigated for the accusations, has defended himself by saying that it was rough sex and consensual.

Marc Garelick, an attorney for the woman, told TMZ that the order was granted in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Cops are probing the allegations, TMZ reported. This, however, isn't the first time that Bauer has been accused of harassing women. He had earlier allegedly several women online.

Harassing Women

A statement from Bauer's agent described the relationship between Bauer and the unnamed woman as "brief and wholly consensual." However, the truth is yet to come out in the open. "We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously," Garelick told TMZ.

Bauer's agent has also said that the basis for a protection order was "fraudulent" and any accusations the encounters weren't consensual were defamatory. Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's attorney, said in the statement that the relationship with the woman was "brief and wholly consensual," wherein she came up with requests for rough sex.

The statement further claims that following their second sexual encounter, the woman shared photos with Bauer indicating she sought treatment for a concussion, to which Bauer responded "with concern and confusion," while the alleged victim was "neither angry nor accusatory."

"In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked," the statement said.

Is Bauer Being Framed?

Fetterolf, statement, which was posted to Twitter by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, clearly holds the woman responsible for all these. "Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter," the statements further read.

ESPN removed the name of the accuser from the statement, Passan said. The Dodgers released a statement that said Major League Baseball would be handling the matter and added that the team takes "any allegations of this nature seriously."

Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, joined the Dodgers in free agency last offseason on an unusually structured three-year, $102 million deal. That said, this isn't the first time that such allegations have been made against Bauer.

Bauer's arrival in LA came under fire for a spate of reasons, the main among them being his history of online harassment, seemingly targeted women. His followers have done the same, and he's been caught instructing them to do so in one troubling case not too long ago despite the fact that he said he "learned from his past mistakes."