Is Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.

According to reports by DailyMail, more than 125 concertgoers have filed a lawsuit worth $750 million against Travis Scott over the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper is accused of 'inciting' the crowd during his performance. The lawsuit also named Live Nation, Epic Records, Drake, and Apple as defendants for their involvement in the organization of the festival. The lawsuit is filed by Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee, who accused Scott and the organizers of 'gross negligence' on the night of the terrible tragedy on November 5.

"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole, no amount of money can restore human life," Buzbee stated in the lawsuit. "But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs, nothing more and nothing less." The attorney plans to file another lawsuit with 100 more plaintiffs in the future.

'Safety of concertgoers overlooked'

Buzbee accused Scott of 'inciting' the crowd as he is 'infamous' for provoking violence amongst the attendees at his concerts. The attorney claimed that Scott and the concert organizers overlooked the safety of concertgoers by failing to put protective measures in place. Buzbee is representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta of Washington, on the 10 who died at the concert.

"Axel was crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breath," Buzzbee noted in the lawsuit. "When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed. As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on for almost forty minutes."

Brands associated with Travis Scott are taking a step back

Amidst the piling lawsuits against Travis Scott, brands have begun to step back on deals with the rapper. A PageSix report quoted a source and noted earlier this week that W Magazine is attempting to pull their next issue featuring Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on the cover 'before it hits store shelves.' "W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks," a source told the outlet. Not only this, but Nike, on Monday, November 15, announced that they're postponing their sneaker release with Scott in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.