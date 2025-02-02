Squid Game 2 Actress Lee Joo Shil Passes Away Following Cancer Relapse 

Veteran actress Lee Joo Shil, who portrayed the role of Hwang Jun Ho in Squid Game 2, passed away on Sunday (February 2). She was 80. A representative from her agency, 1230culture, released an official statement confirming the news. According to the representative, the actress was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago.

"Actress Lee Joo Shil passed away on the morning of this day. Approximately three months ago, actress Lee Joo Shil's health declined, and she was diagnosed with stomach cancer after an examination from the hospital," the agency stated.

The actress passed away at around 10:29 a.m. on Sunday at her second daughter's residence in Uijeongbu-si, Seoul. Though she received emergency treatment at St. Mary's Hospital, it did not save her life. Joo Shil's mortal remains have been moved to Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul. Her fans and other well-wishers can pay their last respects on Tuesday (February 4). The funeral service will take place on Wednesday (February 5).

The Squid Game 2 actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 and recovered after treatment. She won the battle for over 10 years before the illness relapsed and affected her health.

Veteran actress Lee Joo Shil has been part of several popular Korean films and dramas, including Train to Busan, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, and The Uncanny Counter. She debuted in 1964 through a theatre stage.