Transit Love 3 Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Transit Love 3 episode 12 will air on TVING on Friday (March 1) at 12:00 pm KST. The reality dating show will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events. Contestants will get new tasks this week. The viewers eagerly wait to meet the new couples. People in Korea can watch the reality dating show on TV or stream it on TVING.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The reality dating show, also known as Transit Love, follows former couples. The participants try to find a new partner while staying with their exes in the same house. During their stay, they may either rekindle their relationship with their former lovers or fall in love with a new person. Kim In Ha directed the show. Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Yura host the show.

Here is everything about Transit Love 3 episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The reality dating show will return with a new episode on TVING on Friday (March 1) at 12:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Viewers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here is the International Air Timing of Transit Love 3 episode 12:

US - 10:00 pm

Canada - 10:00 pm

Australia - 12:30 pm

New Zealand - 4:00 pm

Japan - 12:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 pm

Brazil - 3:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:00 am

India - 8:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 11:00 am

China - 11:00 am

Europe - 4:00 am

France - 4:00 am

Spain - 4:00 am

UK - 3:50 am

South Africa - 2:00 am

Philippines - 11:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week teased new challenges for the contestants. Lee Seo Kyung, Lee Ju Won, Kim Kwang Tae, and Cho Hwi Hyun will go to Jeju Island together. These four contestants will enjoy a date on the island. The viewers can watch their conversation in the upcoming chapter.

The episode will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events while the participants focus on their relationship issues. The participants are Lee Ju Won, Seo Dong Jin, Cho Hwi Hyun, Kim Kwang Tae, Lee Hye Won, Lee Seo Kyung, and Song Da Hye.