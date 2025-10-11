Transgender Woman Jailed for Lying to Man About Being a Biological Female While Engaging in Sexual Acts with Him

A transgender woman who lied to a man about being a biological female when she performed sex acts with him has been jailed for 21 months.

Ciara Watkin's victim said he would not have consented to sexual activity had he known that she was biologically male, Durham Crown Court heard.

Watkin, 21, and from Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees, has been found guilty of sexual assault. Watkin, who was born male, had used the name Ciara since childhood but had not undergone any medical treatment or surgery, the earlier trial at Teesside Crown Court had heard.



Watkin Told the Victim She was on Her Period and Told Him Not to Touch Her Below the Waist

Watkin and the victim were both 18 when they met on Snapchat, where the defendant used a female cartoon character as a profile picture, before meeting in person and engaging in sexual contact, prosecutor Paul Reid said.

Watkin, who was referred to in court by female pronouns, told the man she was on her period to stop him touching her below the waist, the court heard. When Watkin later revealed she was biologically male, the man filed a complaint with police.

He told officers that, had he known Watkin's history, he would not have met her as he did "not swing that way." Prosecutors said the case revolved around the issue of informed consent.

Victim Said He was 'Physically Sick' When He Found Out, Became the Subject of Ridicule Online

In a statement read to the court, the man said he was "physically sick" when Watkin revealed what she called her "massive secret" to him. He said he was "shocked and upset" about being "deceived", adding he felt "ashamed and embarrassed" and had been "ridiculed online due to Watkin's actions and deception".

The victim said he was a "heterosexual male" who would never think about sexual activity with a man and felt he had part of his masculinity taken away.

Watkins' Defense Claimed She Just 'Wanted to be Loved'

In Watkins' defense, Victoria Lamballe said her offences were "not an act of predatory or sadistic behaviour" but were "driven by shame and a deep sense of discomfort within her own body rather than a malicious intent to deceive."

Lamballe said Watkin, who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, had identified as female since primary school and been "bullied and ridiculed on a daily basis for her presentation."

It was "hardly surprising" therefore that Watkin had "built up a facade" and presented "almost as a caricature of herself which serves to mask the inner turmoil she feels at having been born into the wrong body", Ms Lamballe said, adding that Watkins "wanted to be loved as the person she perceives herself to be."

Judge Said Watkins Lied in Order to Engage in Sexual Activity with the Victim, Who Would Not Have Consented Otherwise

The judge said Watkin told lies to "get away" with her deception and knew the man would not have consented to sexual activity had he known she was a "birth male" with male genitalia.

The judge said Watkin posed a high risk of offending in the same way in the future and, while her gender dysphoria was a factor in her actions, at the "heart" of it was Watkin's "frustration at wanting sexual experiences with heterosexual males" which "by definition" she needed to "deceive to achieve."

The court heard Watkin would serve her sentence at a prison for men but measures would be in place to "minimise the risk" to her and "maximise the support." Watkin must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and a restraining order banning her from contacting the victim was made for life.