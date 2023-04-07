Trans Woman Arrested After Cops Find Detailed Manifesto to Carry Out Mass Shooting at Schools in Colorado

A former Colorado Springs student faces an attempted murder charge after police found a detailed manifesto and bomb-making equipment for an attack planned on various schools in one of the city's largest school districts.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 19-year-old William Whitworth - who identifies as "Lilly"- was charged after an investigation into "threats involving schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20." Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, told The Gazette that Whitworth is in the process of transitioning to female.

As reported by The Gazette, Whitworth is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

Sister Called 911 After Whitworth Threatened Up a School, Had Anger Issues

Deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call in the 13900 block of Double Tree Ranch Circle in the Town of Elbert last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 21.

A family member reportedly told 911 dispatchers that her "sister" had threatened to shoot up a school and had anger problems. The house deputies were sent to the house, which was littered with trash and had containers with half-eaten food, making it difficult to walk inside.

Instructions on How to Build Bombs, Floor Plans of School Found in Whitworth's Bedroom

The deputies were directed to a room where Whitworth was sleeping, the affidavit says. The room was filled with trash as high as the bed, and there were holes in the wall. During questioning, Whitworth admitted to planning a school shooting, with the suspect's former middle school, Timberview, being a "main target," according to the affidavit.

Investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan to Timberview Middle School in the bedroom of a former student accused of planning a mass shooting at the Colorado Springs school, according to arrest records.

Police also recovered a manifesto filled with "schizophrenic rants" and mentions of serial killers, politicians, and entertainers, including the Columbine shooters and former President Donald Trump.

Whitworth's arrest comes days after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender woman, killed six people at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Whitworth's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5. Bond was set at $75,000.