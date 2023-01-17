Trans School Board Member Accused of Staring at Woman's Breasts inside Female Locker Room at Arizona Gym

An Arizona mother called the cops on a trans school board member after she claims she used the women's locker room and was staring at her breasts.

Lindsey Graham, 41, was at Esporta in Goodyear, Arizona, when she alleges Paul Bixler, entered the changing area while she was half naked.

Graham Says She Caught Bixler Staring at Her Breasts in the Mirror

Bixler, who is a retired teacher and principal, identifies as a transgender woman. Graham, who goes by Patriot Barbie on social media, posted a video on Instagram and TikTok saying she reported Bixler to the cops after she caught him staring at her breasts.

"There was no communication between us whatsoever. I didn't speak to him; he didn't speak to me," Graham told DailyMail. "He had his back to me, but there was a mirror, so when he turned around after loading up his things, he was able to see me completely topless."

"The idea that he was in there and I was undressing is enough to have violated my rights. When I called the police they seemed to be well aware of him already," she continued. "I don't think this is the first time that it has happened. They knew what card is being played, and he told them that he has had bottom surgery so he is allowed to use that changing room."

Graham Says Bixler was Let Off by Cops Because He Had Identification

However, she said the cops could not do anything because Bixler had identification to prove that he identifies as female.

"It is frustrating because the police told him he's free to go and let him go back into the changing room," she told the outlet. "What if there was a little girl getting changed in there? Realistically I'll never get undressed in that locker room now."

"It's not fair for me to have to cancel my gym membership and put my life on hold to accommodate and comply with his mental disorder," she added. "Every time I see him in there I will be calling the police. I sensed that the police today morally didn't agree with what they were forced to comply with."

"The employees of the gym were happy to let him use the women's changing rooms after he was using the men's for so long and now a sudden change."

Graham filmed Bixler entering the female locker room, and is heard shouting "why isn't anyone warning the women? I hope there is no one undressing in there."

At one point, Graham asks Bixler, "Paul if you are a female, why do you use the men's restroom sometimes and the women's restroom sometimes?"

Bixler slowly turns around and replies, "Please stay away from me," as a police officer attempted to calm the situation down. She said in her video that the police told her it was a "touchy, sensitive issue in society" - adding "we are at a point where we are catering to society instead of facts."

Graham Previously Clashed with Bixler at School Board Meeting

Bixler and Graham have butted heads before, with the mother donning a cat costume for a school meeting and mocking the school's "woke agenda." Retired teacher Bixler was appointed to the Liberty School Board, which covers eight schools on the outskirts of metropolitan Phoenix, in 2021.

"I'm a cat. Meow, meow. I'm not a woman dressed as a cat. I am a cat," she said at the time. "How many of you believe and confess that I'm a cat? How many of you believe that your child or a child from this school would believe that I'm actually a cat?"

After nobody raised their hands, she continued: "No one. You're right. Truth prevails over imagination. Reality exists. Discernment is innate and something that we're wired to have. One look at me, and you know this to be true. I'm a woman posing as a cat."

She added that Bixler is "very clearly a man" and "the only thing he does to identify as a female is put lipstick on. He grew his hair out a little bit, and he wears his deceased wife's clothing to school."