Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Air Boeing 737 Crashes in Fiery Explosion at Muan International Airport, Leaving 179 Feared Dead After Landing Gear Failure and Bird Strike Disaster [Watch ]

Plane Crash at Muan International Airport

A devastating plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport has left 179 people feared dead. The incident occurred on Sunday morning during an emergency landing attempt. Only two survivors, a passenger and a crew member, have been rescued and are receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

The Jeju Air flight, a Boeing 737-800, was en route from Bangkok to Muan with 181 people onboard, including six crew members. Reports indicate the plane experienced a landing gear failure, forcing a belly landing attempt at approximately 9:03 AM local time.

Moment of Impact: Plane Turns into a Fireball

As the plane made its desperate attempt to land, it was clear something had gone terribly wrong. The Boeing 737, missing its landing gear, skidded uncontrollably along the runway. Moments before impact, a deafening bang echoed through the air, signaling the crash. The aircraft veered off course, slamming violently into the airport's perimeter wall. Upon impact, the plane was torn apart, and a massive explosion erupted.

The explosion sent flames shooting high into the sky, while thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage. The heat from the fire was intense, engulfing large sections of the fuselage and causing parts of the aircraft to disintegrate on the spot. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, their efforts focused on extinguishing the flames while searching the debris for any survivors. The fire raged for several minutes, leaving behind a charred and mangled scene of destruction.

Witnesses described hearing loud "bang" noises moments before the crash. The aircraft skidded along the runway without landing gear, slamming into the airport's perimeter wall. The impact caused the plane to break apart and burst into flames. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage suggesting a bird strike may have caused the failure. Video clips shared by media outlets showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Investigation and Rescue Operations Underway

Emergency response teams rushed to the crash site and battled the intense fire while searching for survivors. The two rescued individuals were found in the tail section of the wreckage. Authorities are now focused on recovering bodies trapped inside the shattered fuselage. Despite ongoing efforts, the chances of finding more survivors are slim.

The crash has been described as South Korea's worst aviation disaster in decades. If confirmed, it would be the deadliest since 1997, when a Korean Air jet crashed in Guam, killing 229 people. This tragedy is also the first fatal accident in Jeju Air's history since the airline was established in 2005.

Jeju Air issued a public statement expressing deep sorrow over the incident. "We deeply apologize to all those affected by the Muan Airport tragedy. Our priority is to support the victims and their families while cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation," the airline said.

Preliminary investigations suggest a bird strike may have caused the landing gear failure. A fisherman near the airport reported seeing a flock of migratory birds scatter as the plane approached the runway. Minutes later, he heard an explosion and saw smoke rising from the crash site.

Video evidence shared by local media showed the aircraft attempting to land without visible landing gear. It skidded along the runway before crashing into the airport's perimeter wall. The crash triggered a massive explosion, destroying large sections of the plane.

A passenger on board reportedly texted a loved one moments before the crash, describing a bird hitting the wing. In a chilling final message, they asked, "Should I make a will?" This communication sheds light on the terrifying moments leading up to the tragedy.

The South Korean Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Ministry is leading the investigation into the crash. Authorities are analyzing black box data and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause. They are also examining maintenance records and flight history to rule out other technical failures.

All flights to and from Muan Airport have been suspended indefinitely as rescue and recovery operations continue. The airport, located 288 miles southwest of Seoul, remains closed to allow investigators and emergency responders full access to the crash site.

Acting President Choi has ordered all available resources to be mobilized for rescue and recovery efforts. He extended his condolences to the victims' families and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This tragedy has shocked the nation and the global aviation community. South Korea is known for its strong aviation safety record, making this disaster an unprecedented and heartbreaking event. The focus now shifts to uncovering the causes behind the crash and ensuring the safety of air travel for all passengers in the future.

