China claims to have cured 92 percent of coronavirus cases in the country using Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The claim was made in a white paper, titled 'Fighting COVID-19: China in Action', released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

The global pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan province of China in December last year, has infected nearly seven million people globally and killed more than 400,000. Mainland China has recorded 83,000 cases and 4,600 deaths since the origin of the fatal virus.

TCM Proves Effective in all Types Of Coronavirus Cases

The white paper released by China, detailed that the TCM was used to cure all types of coronavirus cases in the country, including mild, moderate, and severe.

"A set of TCM diagnosis and treatment protocols were developed to cover the entire process of medical observation, treatment of mild, moderate, severe and critical cases, and recovery, and they have been applied nationwide. Chinese herbal formulas and drugs were administered to 92 percent of all confirmed cases," the paper stated adding that in Hubei, the hardest-hit province of China, more than 90 percent of confirmed cases received TCM treatment that proved effective.

"They have significantly reduced the incidence rate, prevented cases with mild symptoms from worsening, increased the cure rate, lowered the fatality rate, helped nucleic acid turn negative, and sped up the rehabilitation of recovered Covid-19 patients," the paper added, transcript of which was shared on Global Times.

CGTN reported last month that Li Hao, deputy dean of China Academy of Chinese Medical Science's Xiyuan Hospital had stated that early intervention of TCM played a significant role in the prevention and control of the pandemic and patients with mild symptoms respond well to TCM.

China Claims First Case Discovered on December 27

Blamed by several nations for hiding the information related to the outbreak of the virus, China clarified that the virus was first discovered in Wuhan on December 27, as viral pneumonia.

"After COVID-19 was identified by a hospital in Wuhan on December 27, the local government called experts to look into the cases through an analysis of the patients' condition and clinical outcome, the findings of epidemiological investigations, and preliminary laboratory testing results. The conclusion was that they were cases of viral pneumonia," clarified the paper, adding that the researchers from a high-level expert team organized by the National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed virus being transmissible among humans for the first time on January 19.

Listing major actions taken and lessons learnt from the pandemic, since its outbreak, the white paper stated that the Chinese Government has taken the most comprehensive, the strictest and the most thorough prevention and control measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.