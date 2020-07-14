Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that playing golf was his exercise, a clip showing him speeding in a golf cart while his caddie clung at the back, surfaced online. The clip from the Virginia Golf Course was soon converted into memes mocking the caddie who hung for his dear life.

Trump, who has been criticized for spending a lot of time at his golf course, spent his weekend playing the game at the course located at a distance of half an hour's drive from the White House.

Trump Claims to Plays Golf 'Faster' Than Obama

In a tweet posted earlier, Trump called golf his way of physical exercise, possibly referring to the long stretches of walk undertaken during the game. "I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My "exercise" is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf," he wrote.

Claiming that Obama played long rounds of golf and never got criticized, Trump went on saying: "Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream "President Trump is playing golf." Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a "tiny" bit of exercise. Not bad!"

However, the netizens were soon to calculate Trump's golf trips in comparison to his predecessor. In a tweet, Mark Knoller, a CBS News White House Correspondent mentioned the stats: "In response to Pres Trump's tweet on his golfing, my numbers show he has made 193 visits to his or other golf clubs/courses, spanning all or part of 258 days. At same point in presidency, Pres Obama had played 102 rounds of golf."

Trump's Speeding Golf Cart Video Goes Viral

Trump's exercise claims coupled with the hilarious clip of his caddie clinging tightly to the speeding buggy led to many trolling the US President on the micro-blogging site. Despite the buggy having extra space, Trump made his caddie hang on the back of the cart. The clip posted by a twitter user with the name The Lincoln Project, has garnered 1.1 million views.

"I'm surprised a cart can move with trump in it at all," wrote a user as other said," The caddie is literally America!"

"I'm thinking that the caddy is playing it safe just in case someone takes a pot shot at the Golfer and Chief," tweeted another.

"I bet Obama's caddie never had to hang on to the back of the golf cart. Trump is a cruel psychopath without a single decent character trait," wrote another.

"Great to see you in the driver's seat while America's health and recovery hangs on for dear life. Can't wait until January 20, 2021 if we all live to see the day," tweeted one.