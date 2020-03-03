A tornado struck Nashville around 12.30 am, killing two people. East part of Nashville was most affected with at least 40 structures damaged. Though the exact number is not known many people are said to have suffered injuries.

The information about the destruction caused by tornado was given by the Metro Nashville police in its Twitter handle. This was followed by another tweet by the fire department of Nashville stating that at least 40 buildings had collapsed. Especially downtown areas were most affected. Due to damage to many houses and structures, the Metro Nashville Police have set up a temporary shelter at the farmers market following the ruckus created by tornadoes.

Tornado ravaged Mount Juliet and Lebanon

The tornado also ravaged Mount Juliet and Lebanon. It is said that Mount Juliet that has at least 30,000 people was also badly affected as many injuries and damages have been reported from here. As many trees were also uprooted and roads blocked, the main road in East Nashville was closed for public use at around 1.30 am. Debris was also seen on the road as buildings near the road too collapsed. Vehicles parked in the sideways were also damaged.

Schools in Nashville to be closed on Tuesday

Schools in Nashville will be closed on Tuesday, say reports. Despite the ravage, it is said that polling booths arranged in schools will still be open. As part of Super Tuesday, Tennessee will go for polls today. It is one of the 14 states going for polls today.

Rescue operations are in full spree as the cops along with fire department are trying to clear the roads. The emergency operations centre is also working hard to respond to any emergencies. Earlier, the National Weather Service had announced on Monday that some parts of Tennessee are likely to experience thunderstorms.

However, as of 2.50 am announcement was made by the weather service that there were no more tornado warnings for Tennessee. However, the department said that the regions may face storms along with thunder and heavy rain. Winds flowing with a speed of 40 to 50 mph may get stronger department ad weather department added while asking people to stay indoors.