The Winter Storm Watch in DeKalb and McHenry counties in Chicago has been cancelled with the threat of heavy snow shifting to south and east regions. Earlier Chicago was given a heavy snow warning staring today (February 25). Now the threat is shifted to Michigan area.

Monday night recorded low pressure that pulled the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The second low pressure will drag the cold air and move towards a region with moisture. This action will create accumulating of a large amount of snow.

Most of the areas in Chicago will be under winter storm watch since Tuesday (today) afternoon as the cold air will make its arrival shortly. Rain showers mixed with snow are also expected. With this condition, temperature will be above freezing level in the day time on Tuesday.

The reports claim that though it will start snowing in the afternoon, there will be heavy snowfall in the midnight and will continue to snow till Wednesday night.

CBS Chicago reported that as on Monday night it was expected that south of Chicago and Northwest Indiana will experience highest totals of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall.

While in Midway International Airport, 2.7 inches of snowfall may occur and O'Hare International Airport is likely to receive 2.1 inches of snowfall.

Snowfall will also bring with it heavy winds creating waves between 8 and 14 feet. The shorelines of Chicago have been issued flood warning.

Earlier, it was speculated that Chicago will experience 8 to 12 inches of rainfall on Monday night. But changes in the flow of wind have shifted the focus to southeast regions. If it had snowed between 8 and 12 inches, it would have been the region to receive most snowfall since November 2018. The last time Chicago had experienced snowfall surpassing the 10 inches mark was on November 2015.

The Winter Storm Watch also issued a notice that Southeast Michigan will also experience snowfall from Tuesday evening and will continue till Wednesday night. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected.