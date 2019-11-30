The existence of extraterrestrial aliens has been perplexing space scientists for years. Even though no concrete evidence of extraterrestrial evidence has been found yet, a section of space experts strongly believes that advanced aliens might be living in the deep nooks of the universe. Now, Douglas Vakoch, president of the nonprofit Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence (METI) has predicted that the discovery of alien life may be made in the next year.

Alien disclosure near?

As per Vakoch, there could be millions of aliens in the deep space, even if just .01 percent of star systems support extraterrestrial life. Vakoch made these remarks while talking exclusively to Space.com. "It all depends on how plentiful intelligent extraterrestrials are. If one in 10,00 star systems is home to an advanced civilization trying to make contact, then we're behind schedule in making the first contact, and the news we're not alone in the universe could well come in 2020," said Vakoch.

Vakoch added that humans will initially discover microbial alien life forms before discovering advanced extraterrestrials. He also made it clear that telescopes that detect biosignatures have a crucial role to play in the journey to find alien life.

"As the next generation of space telescopes is launched, we will increase our chances of detecting signs of life through changes to the atmospheres of planets that orbit other stars, giving us millions of targets in our search for even simple life in the cosmos," added Vakoch.

NASA scientist joins the party

Vakoch is not the only space expert who has predicted the possibility of discovering alien life in the near future. A few weeks back, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had predicted that aliens will be discovered on Mars by 2021. Green also made it clear that humans are not ready to accept the reality surrounding extraterrestrial existence.

However, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX believes that humans are the only conscious beings in the cosmos. As per Elon Musk, using this consciousness, humans should try hard to emerge as a multi-planetary species.