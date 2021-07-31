Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified How to Watch and Other Details of Upcoming Docuseries

Netflix is coming up with a new docuseries explaining the existence of aliens in August, and it is titled Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified. It is an original factual television series that will feature proof and information about the extraterrestrial presence on earth, the streaming platform stated. It will also expose the role of governments in covering it up for years.

Though this is not the first time the world's largest streaming service is coming up with programs about extraterrestrial life on earth, it is the only project that extensively covers the subject. After watching the docuseries, many people could start believing that aliens exist and it is being kept a secret by the government.

Episode Guide

The docuseries that was initially released on Sky History has six episodes in total. The first episode is titled Project Blue Book Unknown, and it will analyze UFO observations. The second episode is titled The White House Cover-Up, and it will feature the government's role in covering up the existence of aliens.

The third chapter is titled Code Name Aurora, and it will uncover the mysterious project. The fourth chapter is titled Hacked and Leaked, and it will focus on the American UFO witnesses Vickie Landrum and Betty Cash, among others. The fifth episode is titled Soviet Secrets, and the sixth chapter is After Disclosure. The last two chapters will revolve around the highest officials' discussions about extraterrestrial life.

Here is everything to know about Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified, including release date, story, cast, and streaming details.

Official Synopsis : [It] is an original factual television series featuring the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial encounters that have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

: [It] is an original factual television series featuring the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial encounters that have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty. Release Date : Netflix will release the docuseries on August 3 at 3 am EST, and it will feature footage proving the existence of aliens on earth. In the show, the viewers will get to see some big-headed large-eyes aliens and UFOs. The program will also show researchers talking about extraterrestrial life on earth.

: Netflix will release the docuseries on August 3 at 3 am EST, and it will feature footage proving the existence of aliens on earth. In the show, the viewers will get to see some big-headed large-eyes aliens and UFOs. The program will also show researchers talking about extraterrestrial life on earth. Casts : Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified will feature researchers who have been studying the subject for several years. It may also feature the officials, who secretly released some vital information about the subjects.

: Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified will feature researchers who have been studying the subject for several years. It may also feature the officials, who secretly released some vital information about the subjects. How to Watch : Netflix will release the docuseries that focus on the existence of aliens and UFOs on August 3 at 3 am EST. The viewers can watch it online on the streaming platform.

: Netflix will release the docuseries that focus on the existence of aliens and UFOs on August 3 at 3 am EST. The viewers can watch it online on the streaming platform. Promo: The official trailer for this docuseries begins with several black and white footage of aliens roaming on earth and UFOs flying in the sky. It also features footage of scientists examining aliens, and then it focuses on experts' opinions about the subject.

Watch the official trailer of Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified below:

