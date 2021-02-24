Top Gaming Laptops of 2021: Razer Blade Pro, Alienware Area-51m, Gigabyte Aero and More

Today's gaming laptops are dramatically different from those of the yesteryear. While initially it was all about clunky chassis, multiple power bricks, and RGB lighting galore, now, the manufacturers are finally incorporating the most powerful of features into the sleekest exteriors. The best gaming laptops of 2021 are more portable, more comfortable and, of course, more professional. Not only gaming but they are also immensely capable of the demanding daily work of this time.

So, here are the lists of the best gaming laptops of 2021. Since it's too early in the year, we will keep updating you about the amazing new arrivals; amongst which, quite a few are already queuing up.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The best gaming laptop of 2021, as of now, is hands down ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. It is one of the most powerful gaming laptops that you can get your hands on in the market. The system is power-packed with AMD's Ryzen 4000 series up to the eight-core Ryzen 9 4900HS and it also boasts an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. A brand new model of the beast also features an impressive Ryzen 5000 series and Nvidia's RTX 30-series graphics.

With one of the most formidable mobile processors in the market the laptop delivers amazingly smooth graphics in any and every game, without breaking a sweat.

Apart from its gaming performance, G14 also delivers notably when it comes to daily works and other tasks. The laptop is well equipped with excellent keyboard, touchpad, display, and port selection. Add to that it has significantly well battery life, which is quite rare in gaming laptops.

However, there are a few complaints about the beast as well. For example, it doesn't incorporate a webcam; one would have to connect one externally in order to make video calls. It also doesn't have Thunderbolt connectivity, as it's an Intel standard when it comes to AMD. Some users have also complained that fan gets too loud at times.

However, these are small hiccups, which won't really have any big impact on the overall user experience.

The price for this beast stands at around $1400.

Razer Blade Pro 17

The next in the line would be the Razer Blade Pro 17. Although it offers some of the finest gaming performances in the market, its specialty lies in the fact that this system contains immense power into a very thin but gorgeous chassis. It just so happens that the laptop is just about 0.8 inches thick. The best part is that it entails only one charging brick; so, it's remarkably easy for the users to carry it around, without being worried about the power.

Gamers can definitely go for the 300Hz screen model, which is also the highest refresh rate one can get on a laptop. On the other hand, users who want it for other works too than gaming, they can purchase a model with 120Hz touchscreen. Both the Blade Pro 17 models come with a customizable per-key RGB keyboard.

Certainly, the laptop doesn't come cheap; however, if you want to indulge for the best of the best; it would set you back around $3000. I know right!

Dell G5 15 SE

If you're looking for a budget friendly option in this category, then it can't get any better than Dell G5 15 SE. While it offers one of the best gaming experiences to the consumers; it doesn't burn too big a whole in their pockets.

Although the laptop includes only a 60Hz screen, the hardware compensates on that front when it comes to any kind of demanding graphics in the games. The machine packs in a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

Dell G5 15 SE also packs in a Mini DisplayPort, an HDMI, and an Ethernet jack, all of which are quite rare in laptops of this price range.

Dell's this gaming laptops costs around $1000, a price point far below that of many competitors in the market.

Alienware Area-51m

If you want desktop like comfort in a gaming laptop and money is not a bar for you, Alienware Area-51m is the one for you. This massive and weighty piece of technology is essentially a desktop in laptop form. It packs in some serious desktop-class parts, including the processor, a full-power mobile GPU with a 17-inch display and a full-size keyboard. Good news for the desktop enthusiasts, they can also update several components of the laptop themselves, including the processor, RAM, and storage.

As mentioned earlier, it will set you back quite a lot, as Alienware Area-51m costs around $2500.

Gigabyte Aero 15

Gaming laptop means powerful and strong graphic cards, which is also essential for the content creators that work on photo or video contents; especially on the go. Gigabyte Aero 15 I the one for those creative professionals. Aero 15 is truly versatile. Of course, it boasts gaming laptop chips and a flashy RGB keyboard' however, instead of a high refresh rate panel, the system pairs them up with a stunning OLED display.

If you are looking for powerful features, a color-accurate screen, a portable rig and also the gaming performances, the Aero 15 is the way to go.

However, all these specs are quite expensive; so the laptop would cost you around $1900.