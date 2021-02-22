If you're into gaming, you must know that to many, a Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is not only a gaming device but a dream. However, can you imagine a Sony PlayStation 5 in gold? No, I'm not trying to irk your imagination; it's a reality.

Thanks to Caviar, if you spend the moolah, you can get your hands on a PS5, made of actual gold. Caviar is essentially a Russian company that's quite well known for producing luxury smartphones, phone covers and cases and also audio accessories. However, this time it has dipped its tows into the gaming economy, as the company has come up with this luxurious gold Sony PlayStation 5.

The Ultimate Deluxe Sony PlayStation 5

Caviar has incorporated a significant amount of the precious metal in order to obtain the highest benchmark in the lines of ultimate premium luxury.

The Russian company had introduced the product at around the end of last year. Caviar's announcement mentioned that the Sony PlayStation 5 'Golden Rock' is finally ready to see the daylight and that they have a price too.

Caviar's version of the PS5 does justice to its name the 'Golden Rock', as it has been covered with 4.5 kilograms of 18K gold. The company has also stated that this lavish gaming console would have eight layers of sheets, which would be carved on the PS5 geometrically. The firm has collaborated with a jewellery contractor in order to create the gold chassis of the PS5 'Golden Rock.' It has been made known by the Russian company that it would take at least four months to make one gold console completely ready for the consumer.

While the base frame of the console will be made of pure gold, the controllers would come in black genuine crocodile leather.

Caviar will bring a total of 9 of these luxury gaming consoles to the market and each of them would be priced at a whopping $499,000. Well, yes, believe us!

"Since December 28, the company has received 1,342 applications for the new product. Among those who showed interest in Golden Rock was the famous basketball player LeBron James, the company also received inquiries from a well-known Russian businessman living outside Russia and an equally famous American businessman in the IT field, whose names are not to be disclosed," stated Caviar in a release.

The Tale Doesn't End Here

Well, Caviar doesn't exactly stop there; it has prepared two more premium versions of the Sony PlayStation 5.

While one of them would be covered in quality carbon and black leather, the other one will boast impressive alligator leather. The Carbon and the Alligator editions are priced at $5,830 and $8,140, respectively.

Too much or luxury at its best? What do you think?