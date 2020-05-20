Accusing Donald Trump of witchcraft, Hu Xijin, editor of the communist-controlled Global Times, lashed out at the US president blaming him for the large number of coronavirus deaths in the US, which has become the new epicenter of the pandemic.

The accusation came after Trump made the startling revelation of consuming hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a prevention against the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in China.

Hu Xijin Lashes Out at Trump in a Tweet

Hu Xijin, who shares close ties with the Chinese leadership, mocked Trump for consuming the anti-malarial drug that is believed to have severe side effects.

In a tweet, which was deleted later, Hu Xijin wrote: "President Trump is leading the US's struggle against pandemic with witchcraft, and as a result, more than 90,000 people have died. If it were in China, the White House would have been burned down by angry people."

This is not for the first time the Chinese media has spoken about the mishandling of the coronavirus crisis by the Trump administration. The Sun reported that in an editorial piece published on May 1, Hu Xijin, had criticised Trump and his response to COVID-19.

The editor wrote: "Trump can boost himself in the US and shirk his responsibility for failing to fight the epidemic by publicly lying about China. Why is the American public so easily fooled? Many things happening in other countries are surprising. Isn't the US a democratic society? How come American lives are so much 'cheaper' than Chinese lives?"

China, US at War over Coronavirus

Quite vocal about blaming the Chinese authorities for the origin and spread of the virus, Trump had accused the World Health Organization of being hand in glove with China in downplaying the severity of the virus.

Despite FDA and health experts warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prevention and cure for the coronavirus, Trump revealed that he was taking the drug for more than a week. "I'm not going to get hurt by it, it's been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus. I'm taking the two - the zinc and the hydroxyl. So far I seem to be okay," he said.

In a tweet, Hu Xijin wrote: "China announced $2b in virus help and will make COVID-19 vaccine a global public good once it's available. Trump is radically demanding the WHO and China to be accountable for the failed epidemic control in the world's most powerful sovereign country. What a difference."