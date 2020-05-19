Wendy Williams is taking hiatus from her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, after suffering from symptoms of Graves disease. There is no update regarding her return to the show.

The controversial TV show host, Williams was airing episodes of Wendy@Home from her New York city-based home since April 6. In wake of the global pandemic coronavirus, the production of the show was shut down on March 12.

Williams Disclosed About Graves Disease in 2018

Mayo Clinic describes Graves' disease as an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism). Although a number of disorders may result in hyperthyroidism, Graves' disease is a common cause.

In a statement issued to Deadline, a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show said: "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

It was in 2018 when Williams revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves's disease. Following the revelation, Williams proceeded on a three-week break. In January 2019, the chat show host again went on a six-week leave citing health complication arising out of shoulder fracture surgery, a year ago.

However, three months later during a live broadcast of the show, Williams revealed that she was going through an emotional turmoil and was living in a sober house after seeking treatment for unspecified addiction issues, Deadline reported.

Twitter Wishes Her Speedy Recovery

Soon after the news broke, wishes poured in for Williams on Twitter. "@WendyWilliams is taking some time off. We're praying for you! Take care!" wrote a user. On the official Instagram page of the show, Wendy Show posted the news on its page. "Feel better soon Wendy. We love you!" commented a user on Instagram. "I knew it! Her energy was too low! Not like her!" wrote another.

"Feel better. Take care of your health and ignore the haters. Your physical and mental heath are equally important. And above all nurture your spirit. Keeping you in my prayers," tweeted a fan.