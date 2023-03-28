Top 5 South Korean Beauty Influencers You Must Start Following On Instagram Today

There is a noticeable shift in the beauty business from western countries to South Korean beauty in recent years. Korean beauty is associated with flawless, skin-deep beauty. Korean Influencers have also utilized and capitalized on the quality and concept of Korean cosmetics and beauty. Anyone visiting their profile can scroll through their skincare and makeup videos and tutorials for hours. Here are a few of the best K-Beauty influencers, who are creating magic with their content on Instagram.

Pony

Makeup artist Pony is no less than a celebrity. This diva has 8.5 million followers on Instagram. Her real name is Park Hye-min. She was listed in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia in 2017. Pony is an expert in creating thousands of looks including- K-pop looks, Hollywood celebs' looks, and Japanese looks with flawless perfection. Pony promotes various global cosmetics brands, and she has her own makeup brand as well. She is also good at suggesting skincare routines for perfectly healthy and glowing skin.

Risabae

Risabae is a gorgeous and one of the most followed K-Beauty influencers worldwide. She has 902,000 followers on Instagram. Risabae is a professional makeup artist, she has a very popular YouTube channel as well with more than 2 million followers. On her Instagram, she suggests various makeup brands and makeup tips and looks to nail various occasions. She has her own beauty brand name Two Slash Four.

Liah Yoo

If you are looking for tips for troubled skin, Liah could be an ideal influencer for you. She has a solution for every type of skin issue including breakouts, acne, pigmentation, and many more. She is upfront about providing information on poor-quality products as well. Liah has 259,000 followers on Instagram.

Claudia Christine

Claudia is at 4th number with 186,000 followers. She is a dermatologist by profession and an influencer by passion. Her Instagram profile is a complete page for makeup and skincare lovers. Her beauty hacks go long way for a beautiful healthy skin.She is also an expert if you look for more information on beauty product ingredients, their benefits, and detailed explanation.

Haley Kim

If you are someone who believes in more natural and light makeup, she could be your go-to influencer. Her Instagram profile page also reflects her simple and aesthetic inclination. She is beyond imagination in creating natural Makeup Look, Glow Makeup, and Everyday Glow Makeup looks. She is more into suggesting skin care routines. Her product endorsements also reflect her style. HAily has 119,000 followers on Instagram.