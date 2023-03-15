Top 5 K-Pop Celebrities You Cannot Miss to Follow on Instagram

The craze of South Korean pop music, popularly known as K-Pop, has taken over a huge part of the world. Supremely talented and equally attractive young K-Pop artists have made a special place for themselves among A- List global celebrities. They have a huge fan following especially among teenagers.

Here we are listing the top five K-Pop celebrities who are making fans go crazy on social media. These are the ones you cannot simply miss following on Instagram, as the content they are offering is out of the world.

Lisa from Black Pink- The most attractive face of the all-girl K-pop band Black Pink Lisa is probably the only female artist giving competition to BTS. The most adored K-pop global celebrity has billions of crazy fan followers across the globe. The attractive young rapper, vocalist, and dancer has a whopping 90.2 million followers on Instagram. Lisa is probably the latest fashion icon whom every girl loves to follow. She is also the brand ambassador of many luxury beauty and cosmetic brands.

Jisoo from Black Pink â€“ Another global K-pop celebrity and member of the same band Jisso is yet another artist making a huge buzz on social media. Equally beautiful and talented like Lisa she is a total craze. Not far behind from Lisa, Jisoo has 70.1 million fan followers on Instagram.

Kim Taehyung, BTS- Bang Tan Sonyeondan or popularly known as BTS is an all-boy band with 7 members ( Kim Nam Joon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jung Kook) is The Most Popular K-Pop band, that has millions of followers throughout the world. They are the only Asian Band whose numbers have consistently topped Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Its lead dancer and vocalist Kim Taehyung also called V is the most popular male K-Pop artist. Although the band members debuted on Instagram only in 2022 and each member crossed 1 million followers the very same day, V probably is the most popular among them,with 58 million followers.

Park Jimin BTS: The vocalist and dancer of BTS debuted on Instagram last year with fellow member V also has a humongous fan following on Instagram. Jimin is particularly popular among teenage girls and has 49 million fan-following on Instagram. This young heartthrob endorses Tiffany & Co. He has also endorsed Louis Vuitton and Samsung in recent years. He is the global ambassador of the leading fashion brand Dior.

Sehun from EXO- Sehun, the member of another boyband EXO, is no less than anyone else in the global popularity barometer. Raising the temperature with his killer looks and voice, this K-pop idol is very popular on social media. This lead rapper and dancer of EXO has a jaw-dropping 23.3 million followers on Instagram that could compete with any global movie star. He has brand endorsements of Dior, White Lab, and Some by Mi in his kitty.