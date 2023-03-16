Top 5 Celebrity Thai Influencers You Need to Follow in 2023

Thailand, a small yet picturesque country, is a hot travel destination for tourists across the globe. Apart from tourism, another segment that is gaining popularity is the entertainment industry. Thai dramas on popular OTT platforms have brought actors and singers into the global celebrity list. Their flawless attraction and charisma have won them millions of followers on social media and made them the favorites of leading brands. Netizens follow them religiously for tips on fashion, lifestyle, beauty travel, and to get glimpses of their personal lives.

Here we are listing the top 5 celebrity Thai influencers to follow in 2023.

1 Devikah Hoorne: This gorgeous Thai model & actress is not only popular in Thailand but in the entire Asian region. She is the first choice of beauty and fashion brands for her popularity and intriguing beauty. The diva who started her career at the age of 14, is known for her lead roles in movies like Heart Attack, Suddenly Twenty, Sunny Suwanmethanon, and many other hit movies. This gorgeous fashionista has 17.4 million followers on Instagram, making her the most preferred Thai influencer on Instagram.

2.BamBam: Kunpimook Bhuwakul, known as BamBam, is the most loved male Thai influencer. This supremely talented model and singer is a member of the prestigious K-Pop band GOT7. His sharp looks and flair for music have brought him much-desired adulation on social media. Millions of young guys follow him for his incredible style sense. Humungous female following is also natural for his dashing looks. He rules Instagram with 17.3 million followers and endorses 8 top brands in his country including, smartphones, clothing, motorbikes, and e-commerce giants.

3. Bright: Popularly known for his leading character of Sarawat on the OTT series 2Gether, Bright Vachirawit is a top actor and influencer from Thailand with 15 million Instagram followers. This multitalented actor, model, and singer is admired by youngsters for his role as Sarawat. He is a leading influencer in the men's grooming and fashion segment. Known for his very elegant suave and stylish avatar Bright is a celebrity influencer to watch out for.

4. MeTwain: MeTwain, another leading actor from the 2Gether series just comes next to Bright in the list of popular Thai influencers. Equally good-looking as Bright, MeTwain is adored for his soft character of Tine in the series. He has 14.2 million followers on Instagram. He was featured in Vogue magazine's This edition in the list of 50 most influential people in the fashion industry. In January this year, leading fashion brand Prada announced him as their global ambassador.

5. BaifernBah: This flawless young diva is popular for her soft looks and incredible fashion sense and has almost 12.1 Million followers on Instagram, she is definitely a leading Thai influencer. The Thai actor singer & model, known for her role as Nam in the movie Crazy Little Thing Called Love has got a huge fan following on social media. Her super aesthetic profile on Instagram catches immediate attention and is a delight to watch. Young fashionists love to follow her for her modern yet elegant looks.