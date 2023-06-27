Top 5 AI Startups in Singapore Revolutionizing Industries with Cutting-Edge Technology

Singapore has rapidly emerged as a global hub for technological innovation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). With its robust infrastructure, supportive government policies, and access to top talent, Singapore has fostered the growth of several groundbreaking AI startups. These startups are driving advancements in various sectors, including marketing, finance, RPA, and more. In this article, we will explore the top five AI startups in Singapore that are at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Behavox

Behavox leverages the power of AI to enhance companies' intelligence, security, and overall success as a leading People Analytics company. With offices in London, New York, Montreal, and Singapore, Behavox boasts a team of industry experts in compliance and regulation, sales and customer success, software, and data science. Through their advanced software, Behavox uncovers previously undetectable insights by analyzing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, safeguarding reputations and optimizing revenue generation.

Unicsoft

Unicsoft is a highly trusted technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering Blockchain and AI/ML solutions to drive business outcomes for both startups and enterprises. Their extensive expertise spans various domains, including Decentralized Applications, DeFi, NFT, Blockchain/Play-to-Earn/Web3/NFT Games, KYC/AML, Smart contract development and audit, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Image Recognition, Computer Vision, Natural language processing, MLOps, Cloud Computing, and IoT.

Acgence

Acgence, a prominent data collection company, offers top-notch AI data sourcing services tailored specifically for product-based companies. Their custom solutions enable businesses to collect the right data and train their algorithms, accelerating the development of next-generation products. Acgence's high-quality bulk data collection services are trusted by industry giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and more. With coverage in over 3000 languages and 170+ countries, they provide unparalleled data collection at competitive prices.To spearhead the Alpha Age, Acgence focuses on revitalizing the ecosystem of Alpha-Chain DAPP by intertwining data and AI services with blockchain technology. Their vision encompasses a 3rd Generation Mainnet that rectifies the limitations of previous blockchain generations, combining the security of Bitcoin blockchain technology with the scalability of Ethereum.

Eureka AI

Driving market growth for businesses, EurekaAI tackles the universal challenge of reaching the right customers with the right offers at the right time by leveraging real-time mobile data and Artificial Intelligence. Their innovative approach infuses proprietary data and Mobile Operator Data with their own AI capabilities, enabling them to deliver game-changing insights and effectively communicate with potential and existing customers. Eureka's solution empowers businesses to optimize their marketing strategies and drive success.

Supertext.ai

Brands are the new people, People you interact with daily on websites, apps and now messaging platforms. Communicating intelligently is a crucial competitive advantage that unlocks customer satisfaction and employee productivity. Supertext's conversational AI empowers businesses to establish a distinctive and cohesive brand voice. With Supertext, brands can now deliver immediate resolutions round the clock, while gaining invaluable insights to enhance user experiences for both consumers and employees. By integrating conversational intelligence into existing processes, tasks, interactions, and communication can be effectively automated, resulting in significant cost savings.