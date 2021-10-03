'Too Hot To Handle': Demi Rose Hot Photoshoot in Leopard Print Bikini on Instagram [PHOTO]

Ever since making her debut on social media, Demi Rose has been creating a buzz with her scandalous NFSW posts. The Birmingham model knows how to steal the limelight when it comes to comepeting with her peers on social media. In the latest post, Rose is seen flaunting her perky derriere in a sexy leopard print thong bikini while posing for the racy snap. The eye-popping picture on Instagram has left fans wanting more.

British model Rose is one of the most popular models among the young generation. The model, 25, slays in every outfit she has donned and has become a sensation for her work in the modelling industry. The young British bombshell often likes to flaunt her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure in sexy photoshoots for her account on Instagram.

Earlier, Rose's Thailand vacation pictures went viral on the internet. Her stunning photos snapped beside an infinity pool had left little to the imagination of her fans as she went clothesless. Rose can grab the attention of her 17.8 million fans whenever she wants and the trick lies with herself.

The diva's latest photoshoot for her Instagram post has garnered millions of views within minutes after it was uploaded online. "Welcome to the jungle," she wrote alongside the raunchy picture which appears to have been snapped at an unknown picturesque resort.

Demi Rose Flaunts Underboobs in Sexy Orange Swimsuit

In another sultry social media update, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga left fans sweating with her hotness overloaded snap. Rose put on a very busty display for her fans in the scandalous post. Many fans took to their accounts to comment on the almost NFSW photo that had the caption, "Autumn season is hot @prettylittlething."

"I'm in love with you!!!!â¤ï¸," a fan told Rose while others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis to express their feelings about the risque photo.

Demi Rose: The Sensational OnlyFans Content Creator

Apart from garnering attention for her sexy videos and photos, Rose has got a huge fanbase on OnlyFans, the X-rated site that caters to the wild desires of fans worldwide. Rose recently joined the adult site as a content creator and has already grabbed as many as 318,000 views within months after her debut on the platform.