Tony Dow is Alive; Wife Lauren Accidentally Announces Leave It to Beaver Actor's Death

Actor Tony Dow, popularly known for his role as Wally Cleaver in the hit sitcom Leave It to Beaver, is still alive. Hours after announcing the actor's death through a Facebook statement, his management team released another statement confirming that he is still alive. It stated that the actor's "distraught" wife Lauren Shulkind had a misunderstanding.

The actor's son, Christopher Dow, also released an official statement explaining the situation. He said the family is going through a difficult time as his father is under hospice care and in his last hours. He also said his father has a fighting heart and his loved ones are with him in his battle.

"This is a difficult time. Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart", Christopher wrote on his father's official Facebook Page.

Official Statement by Management Team

The actor's management team explained the situation in detail and stated that it would keep the fans updated about his health.

This morning Tony's wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans. As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from Tony's daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed. Tony's son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates.

Tony, 77, has been battling cancer since May 2022. Although the actor never opened up about his health struggles, his fans were heartbroken when they heard about his death on Tuesday, June 26.

Lauren Shulkind Apologizes For Miscommunication

Shortly after Tony's management team and his son confirmed that he is still alive, the actor's wife reportedly apologized for the miscommunication. According to ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio, he had a conversation with Lauren Shulkind, who is distraught and grief-stricken about her husband's health battle.

Lauren told the reporter that she feels "foolish" about what has transpired since his death has been reported around the world. She also spoke about how much she loves and adores her husband of 42 years with all her heart. Lauren then said she is sorry for causing a commotion during this challenging time.

Here is the Complete Statement: