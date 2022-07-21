Angela Jacobs Cause of Death: WFTV Channel 9 Reporter Dies While Battling Strong Breast Cancer

A famous TV reporter from Florida has died while battling cancer. Angela Jacobs lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer this week. The WFTV Channel 9 reporter is remembered as a lover of sports.

Jacobs was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but she beat the disease after treatments and radiation and went into remission for almost two years. Jacobs, who kept her battle with cancer private, had also been a reporter with 10 Tampa Bay for eight years.

She Joined Eyewitness News in 2013

The University of South Carolina graduate in 2013 had joined Eyewitness News as a general assignment reporter.

With a versatile broadcast background, Angela's career includes a great deal of work in television sports as well as news, covering hurricanes to Super Bowls to World Series'. While in Tampa Bay, her reporting won two regional Emmys as well as various other awards as she specialized in exclusive interviews with many of the Bay Area's most prominent pro athletes and head coaches, according to WFTV 9.

Lawmakers Were Inspired By Jacobs News Reporting

Jacobs, who has also contributed to Fox Sports Florida's Rays and Lightning coverage from 2008-2011, loves active sports and Florida's many beaches.

Local lawmakers have also been inspired by Jacobs news reporting to take a fresh look at Florida's cyberstalking law.

Angela Cared Deeply About Her Stories

Former WFTV anchor Nancy Alvarez has stated that Angela was a sports anchor at heart but made a flawless transition to the news. She cared deeply about her stories and the people in them.

"Last night at the hospital, I spoke to her about how proud we all were to know her, work with her and call her a friend. She fought a valiant, dignified fight against breast cancer often masking difficult moments behind her brave, radiant smile," she said in a Facebook post.

Read more