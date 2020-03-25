Terrence McNally, Tony-award winning playwright who is known for his plays like "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and also the musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old personality breathed his last at a hospital in Florida, as told by Matt Polk. The veteran of Broadway theatre was a survivor of lung cancer and had been living with chronic respiratory condition.

McNally's career spanned six decades, encompassing plays, musicals and operas. It ranged from AIDS dramas "Lips Together, Teeth Apart," to domestic drama "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," and the stage musical adaptation of the movie "The Full Monty."

He was given a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony in New York, adding to the four he received for "Love! Valour! Compassion," "Master Class" and the books of the musical versions of "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman." McNally is survived by his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy. Tributes poured in from the theatre world on Tuesday. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter he was heartbroken, calling McNally "a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly."

Former "Rent" star Anthony Rapp called him "a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience." Peter Marks, a theatre critic at the Washington Post, tweeted; "This virus is taking great people away. Terrence McNally was a master with class." Broadway theatres have been shut since March 12 because of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

