Tomorrow X Together aka TXT to Perform on Good Morning America; How to Watch, Date, Time, and More

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together aka TXT will perform on the Emmy-winning American morning television news show Good Morning America next week. The show organizers officially shared the details about the K-pop group's studio performance.

The five-member boy band wrapped up their live onstage performances in South Korea on Sunday, July 3. They will begin the US leg of their ongoing world tour Act: Love Sick on July 7. It will be held at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago on Thursday at 7.30 pm local time.

The quintet will then head to New York for their next performance, which will take place at the Hulu Theatre on Saturday, July 9. During their stay in the city, the K-pop group will appear on the popular American news program.

"@txt_bighit is going to perform on @GMA on 7/11! RT if you're excited! #TXTonGMA", Good Morning America posted on the official Twitter page.

Fans' Reactions

Several netizens were excited about the appearance of TXT on Good Morning America. A few social media users were curious to know if it was a live show.

"That's so cool!! Thank you so much for inviting them, they're going to crash that stage with #GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD!!", a tweet read.

"#GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD on GMA is going to be eye-opening and mind-blowing!' another Twitter user wrote.

"Amazing! Thank you so much for inviting them, can't wait to watch their performance", the third tweet read.

"What a great choice- I am sure lots of their fans will be tuning in", the fourth person said.

"I thought they would appear on the GMA channel. I was surprised for a second", a netizen stated.

First Studio Appearance

TXT members are gearing up for its first studio appearance on the American morning show. Although they have been a part of the program several times, they will perform from the studio for the first time. The fans can look forward to the interview and onstage performances by the band members on Monday.

The K-pop idols are currently gearing up for their third Japanese single GOOD BOY GONE BAD, which will be out on August 31.