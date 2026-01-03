Tommy Lee Jones Breaks Silence after Daughter Victoria Is Found Dead at 34 as Cops Scramble to Determine Cause of Death

Tommy Lee Jones and his family have broken their silence following the death of his 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, in the early hours of New Year's Day. "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," the family wrote in a statement obtained by Page Six on Friday evening.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you." The statement was signed, "The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones." Paramedics rushed to the upscale Fairmont San Francisco at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a distress call about a possible overdose, with reports that the victim had undergone 'color change,' according to a 911 audio obtained by the Daily Mail.

Heartbroken Family

Despite their efforts to save Victoria, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The hotel room was then turned over to the police as investigators began looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 911 call related to the New Year's Day emergency, obtained by TMZ, suggested a possible overdose after the caller reported a "color change" — a term often used to describe cyanosis, when the skin, lips, or fingernails turn bluish due to a lack of oxygen in the blood, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

People at the scene immediately tried to help, performing CPR until paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Despite those attempts, Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Authorities with the San Francisco Police Department reportedly found no drug paraphernalia, no signs of foul play, and nothing to indicate that her death was a suicide.

A representative for the hotel also released a statement, reading, "We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time.

"The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation."

Mystery Continues

Victoria is survived by her parents, Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Coughley, along with her older brother, Austin, who is 43. Jones and Coughley welcomed Victoria into their family in 1991. The couple later divorced in 1996, bringing an end to their 15-year marriage.

Victoria had a short acting career as a child, appearing alongside her father in "Men in Black II" and "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada." She also made a guest appearance on an episode of "One Tree Hill" in 2003.

Jones' youngest child was occasionally seen with him on red carpets, but as she grew older and stepped away from the public eye, her life took a more troubled turn. In the year leading up to her death, Victoria had multiple run-ins with the law in Napa County, California.

Victoria was arrested at least twice, beginning in April 2025, when she faced charges that included obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic, court records show.

Two months later, Victoria was arrested again, this time on allegations of domestic battery and domestic violence involving elder abuse. She entered not-guilty pleas to all of those charges.

Records also show that she was arrested much earlier, in June 2011 in Texas, on a theft charge involving an amount between $50 and $500. That case was later dismissed, and the charges were dropped.