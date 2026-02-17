Is Tommaso Cioni a Suspect? Sheriff Says He 'Understands' Reason for Suspecting Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law but He Has No Evidence Yet

The sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie said he understands why some people believe her son-in-law should be considered a person of interest, but stressed that he doesn't want to unfairly cast suspicion on someone who may be entirely innocent, according to a report.

Early suspicion fell on Tommaso Cioni — the husband of Annie, sister of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie — because he was the last known person to see Nancy before she went missing on February 1, the New York Post reported. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted that "nobody" has been officially ruled out, but urged the public to stop spreading "nasty stuff" without any real evidence.

Focus Shifts to Cioni

"If he [Tommaso Cioni] is guilty, if he's the one who did it, and we're able to prove that, then at that time jump on it, but don't come out of nowhere with this," Nanos told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

"I understand the pundits are out there. They're gonna say, well, he's the last one to see her alive. We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you're putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he's family," he added.

"People out there can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts. I tell my journalists, you guys need to be a little more responsible... because that's just really nasty stuff," the sheriff said.

Investigators say there are still no suspects or named persons of interest in Nancy's disappearance, as the search for the 84-year-old woman in Tucson entered its third week.

Nanos said he has had limited contact with Nancy's daughter Annie and her husband, Tommaso, but noted that most of his communication has been with Savannah Guthrie.

Authorities previously confirmed that Tommaso was the family member who drove Nancy home after she spent the evening at his and Annie's house, where they had dinner and played mahjong together.

Still No Clues

Nancy got home around 9:30 p.m. after the roughly 10-minute drive from her daughter's house. Nanos later adjusted the wording in official updates, saying only that "family drove her home." He later admitted that the change was meant to steer attention away from the growing rumors and speculation surrounding Nancy's son-in-law.

"Everything we've asked for, they've given us. They're in such a state of grief. But... I think they're a little weary too, of what's been going on and being said about them," he said.

On Sunday night, Savannah Guthrie posted another emotional video on social media, this time speaking directly to the person responsible for her mother's kidnapping.

"It is never too late to do the right thing," she said, looking stricken with grief.

The FBI is still waiting on DNA test results from a glove found about two miles from Nancy's home — a glove investigators believe looks like the one worn by the suspect seen in doorbell camera footage.

Meanwhile, authorities have increased the reward for information that helps locate Nancy or leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The amount has now been doubled to $100,000, as investigators press for new leads.