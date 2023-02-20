Tom Sizemore: 'Saving Private Ryan' Actor in Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Aneurysm at His LA Home

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore is in critical condition and is fighting for his life after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home. His manager Charles Lago said that Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm and lost consciousness at his South Main Street residence on Saturday at 2 am and has been "hospitalized in intensive care."

The 61-year-old actor was found by someone who immediately dialed 911. Sizemore was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital by EMS personnel, where the Intensive Care Unit categorized him as having a critical condition. According to reports, doctors at the hospital are trying their level best to save the actor's life.

Sudden Attack

Lago said in a statement on Sunday morning that Sizemore's condition is "critical." "He is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," Lago said. "His family is aware and waiting for medical updates."

"He is in the hospital," Lago told FOX News. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best.

"It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation."

TMZ first broke the news of Sizemore's condition. Sizemore is best known for his work in movies like "Black Hawk Down", "Born on the Fourth of July", "Natural Born Killers", and "Heat".

He will soon appear in the science fiction film "Impuratus" as a police detective who is persuaded to believe in ghosts and otherworldly beings after hearing a Civil War veteran confess on his deathbed.

The action star's career has been plagued by scandals due to his struggles with drug abuse and several legal run-ins.

He was taken into custody on charges of drug use while driving, domestic abuse, and drug possession. Sizemore was arrested multiple times in the 2000s for a series of drug and domestic violence offenses for which he was found guilty, serving a total of 17 months in prison.

After divorcing Maeve Quinlan in 1999, Sizemore was found guilty of abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003, leading to one of his most well-known convictions.

Troubled Life

Sizemore was later arrested in 2019 and 2020 for drunk driving and drug possession. The actor published a memoir in 2013 in which he details his affair with Elizabeth Hurley. He paints the actress, who was Hugh Grant's girlfriend at the time, as a seductress whom he fell in love with on the Passenger 57 set in 1992.

He later married actress Maeve Quinian in 1996 the couple divorced in 1999.

The first public screening of Sizemore's upcoming movie will take place in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, not far from where Impuratus was filmed, next week. The movie is expected to be released next month.

In a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail, the actor admitted that his addiction had brought him to his lowest point. He claimed to have spent two years "forced to squat" in a building without "electricity or running water."

"My life's gotten a lot better, it's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," Sizemore said at the time. "I wasn't homeless but I had to fast sell my $7 million house. This is how fâ€“ked up I was, I could have bought something else, like a condo or something, but I wanted a house again."

"So I was driving around in my car for a couple of weeks. I mean, I was on drugs, I was thinking I'm gonna get the money to buy a $5 million home and I'm asking certain people for money," he continued.

The "Heat" actor eventually asked his pal Jack Nicholson for a loan.

"I said, 'Can you loan me $10 million?' and he said, 'In a word, no,'" Sizemore recalled.

Previously, Sizemore gained notoriety after a Utah woman accused him of groping her at a picture shoot when she was only 11 years old.

In her 2018 complaint, she claimed that an incident that happened in 2003 while "Born Killers" was being made left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and a drug and alcohol addiction. Sizemore denied the allegations.