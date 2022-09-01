Who is Daniel Joseph Tisone? Florida Conman Avails of More Than $2.6 Million in Covid-19 Relief Funds

Outsmarting the government agencies and cheating hundreds of needy Americans of their rights, the conman Daniel Joseph Tisone acquired loans worth $2.6 million, between March 2020 and April 202.

Tisone, 35, hailing from Naples, pleaded guilty on Monday in Fort Myers federal court to various frauds including wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and possession of ammunition.

This conman produced fake documents to acquire one Main Street Lending Program loan, four Economic Injury Disaster Loans and five Paycheck Protection Program loans. The worst part being that he committed the fraud when the entire country was reeling under the economic crises due to Covid-19. Most importantly, none of his moves raised a doubt in the minds of officials/staff working in various government departments.

The social media has reacted sharply on the reports of Tisone's fraud with the followers demanding a stringent action against him.

Were there More People Involved in Tisone's Gameplan?

Some of the people are even saying that Tisone alone can't execute a fraud of this big an amount adding that there must be someone with him who he is trying to save. Also, they have raised questions over the fact that Tisone bought an engagement ring that actually sounds a "bell".

A report published by U.S. News stated that the applications contained false information about his criminal history, average monthly payroll, number of employees and gross revenues. Tisone also submitted false payroll and tax documents, as well as a fake commercial lease, the report stated further.

The money that this fraud got was a part of the coronavirus relief funding which the government had made available to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. But Tisone used these funds to purchase luxuries including two homes in Naples, investment in stocks, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02-carat engagement ring and ammunition.

A Twitter user shared, "Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, of Naples, pleaded guilty Monday in Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, court documents show. He faces up to 60 years in federal prison at a hearing Dec. 5."