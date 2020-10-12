Tom Parker, a British singer who spent five years as part of the popular boy band The Wanted, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The 32-year-old revealed to fans on Instagram that he is suffering from a grade IV glioblastoma tumor for which he is undergoing treatment.

'We Are Devastated

In a joint statement alongside his wife, actress Kelsey Hardwick, Parker wrote on Instagram:

"Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why. There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment."

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

What is Gliobastoma?

Glioblastoma, also sometimes referred to as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is a type of brain cancer and the most common type of malignant brain tumor among adults. There are multiple grades of glioblastoma, with grade IV being the most malignant.

Glioblastoma tumors are most aggressive and very infiltrative, which means they can grow fast and spread quickly to other parts of the brain. Although there is no cure, there are treatments to delay tumor progression including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Survival Time is 1 to 1.5 Years

In an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, Parker said his doctors described the tumor as a "worst-case scenario" and told the couple that it was terminal. The average survival time for patients with a grade four glioblastoma is between a year and 18 months, according to UK non-profit The Brain Tumour Charity.

Parker said he went to the hospital after suffering two seizures over the summer. Seizures are common symptoms along with headaches, nausea, vomiting, memory loss, difficulty in speech and language, blurred vision and changes in mood and personality.