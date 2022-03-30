Florida Teen Tyre Sampson's Safety Harness Was Actually Found Locked After Plunging to Death From 430-Foot Ride

The death of Florida teen Tyre Sampson has left many parents and theme park goers worried about their safety. Reports suggest that Sampson slipped from his seat during a 430-foot free fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando last week as his safety harness was unbuckled leading to his tragic death.

As reported earlier, graphic video clip of the horrific fall of Sampson has even emerged on social media platforms showing the teen boy sitting on the ride with unbuckled safety harness that was hanging over his shoulders. However, latest reports reveal that Sampson's harness was actually found locked after he plunged to his death.

Three employees from the theme park has told the Fair Rides division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service that the "Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped."

However, Samson's family, who has hired attorney Benjamin Crump, are still questioning if the teen boy, who was athletic and weighed well over 300 pounds, should have been allowed on the ride in the first place.

Speaking to KSDK, another attorney Bob Hilliard, who also represents Samson's family said, "This young man, he was athletic and he was big. He had no way of knowing. This is going to be an issue of a lack of supervision and lack of training. A straight-up negligence case."

Moreover, as per New York Post, a manual for the ride states, "Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so â€” Do not let this person ride."